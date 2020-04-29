Ex-Red Sox Star Manny Ramirez Wants to Play in Taiwan League; Turns 48 in May

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 29, 2020

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 09: Former Boston Red Sox player Manny Ramirez looks on before the Red Sox home opening game against the Toronto Blue Jaysat Fenway Park on April 09, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Former MLB All-Star outfielder Manny Ramirez said Wednesday he's hoping to play in Taiwan's Chinese Professional Baseball League during the 2020 season. 

Ramirez, who played for the Fubon Guardians (then the EDA Rhinos) in 2013, told Mark Buckton of the Taiwan Times he's looking to make a comeback despite turning 48 in May.

"My goal for 2020, is to find a roster spot in the CPBL," he said. "I have been itching to get back in the batter's box and be able to compete again. I also miss being around teammates and team dinners postgame. I know if I was given the opportunity to come in an organization as a player-coach, it would do great things for the organization and the league."

                 

