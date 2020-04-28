Grad Transfer Liam Shanahan Commits to LSU After Tigers Lose 3 OL in Draft

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 29, 2020

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 12: A general view of LSU Tigers helmet before the Head Coaches Press Conference before the College Football Playoff National Championship at the Grand Ballroom at the Sheraton Hotel on January 12, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

The LSU Tigers added much-needed reinforcements to their offensive line.

On Tuesday, Alex Scarborough of ESPN reported former Harvard offensive lineman Liam Shanahan transferred to the defending national champions. He is immediately eligible to play as a graduate transfer.

This is a key addition for the Tigers seeing as how they lost starting offensive linemen Lloyd Cushenberry, Damien Lewis and Saahdiq Charles in the NFL draft.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    TCU HC Gary Patterson Making Album with a Recording Artist

    College Football logo
    College Football

    TCU HC Gary Patterson Making Album with a Recording Artist

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Michigan Wide Receiver Tarik Black Transferring to Texas

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Michigan Wide Receiver Tarik Black Transferring to Texas

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Cincinnati Bengals head coach makes bold prediction after drafting Joe Burrow

    LSU Football logo
    LSU Football

    Cincinnati Bengals head coach makes bold prediction after drafting Joe Burrow

    Death Valley Voice
    via Death Valley Voice

    Nebraska QB to Transfer

    Noah Vedral leaving with two years of eligibility, played six games for the Huskers in 2019

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Nebraska QB to Transfer

    Rivals
    via Rivals