Grad Transfer Liam Shanahan Commits to LSU After Tigers Lose 3 OL in Draft

The LSU Tigers added much-needed reinforcements to their offensive line.

On Tuesday, Alex Scarborough of ESPN reported former Harvard offensive lineman Liam Shanahan transferred to the defending national champions. He is immediately eligible to play as a graduate transfer.

This is a key addition for the Tigers seeing as how they lost starting offensive linemen Lloyd Cushenberry, Damien Lewis and Saahdiq Charles in the NFL draft.

