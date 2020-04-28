49ers' John Lynch Calls Trent Williams Trade 'Cherry on Top' of 2020 NFL Draft

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIIApril 28, 2020

FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2018, file photo, Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) sets up to block in front of Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the second half of an NFL football game in Jacksonville, Fla. A person with knowledge of the situation says Williams has reported to the Redskins, ending his holdout. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, because the team had not announced Williams’ return. He can be kept off the 53-man roster for up to three weeks after reporting. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch had a nearly impossible task during the NFL draft: take a team that advanced to the Super Bowl and make it a little better without losing what got it there.  

Now a few days after the high of draft weekend has worn off, Lynch feels confident he got the job done. That's in no small part thanks to the trade he pulled off to snag offensive tackle Trent Williams from Washington once it became clear offensive tackle Joe Staley would retire.

"We knew there was an opportunity or a chance that [Staley] wasn't going to be with us and that was going to be tough," Lynch told NFL.com's Nick Shook. "But we were able to pull something off for Trent Williams, which I think was the cherry on top of this draft. I believe we have a chance to be a better football team this year, and that's very exciting for all of us."

      

Video Play Button

