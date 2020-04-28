49ers' John Lynch Calls Trent Williams Trade 'Cherry on Top' of 2020 NFL Draft

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch had a nearly impossible task during the NFL draft: take a team that advanced to the Super Bowl and make it a little better without losing what got it there.

Now a few days after the high of draft weekend has worn off, Lynch feels confident he got the job done. That's in no small part thanks to the trade he pulled off to snag offensive tackle Trent Williams from Washington once it became clear offensive tackle Joe Staley would retire.

"We knew there was an opportunity or a chance that [Staley] wasn't going to be with us and that was going to be tough," Lynch told NFL.com's Nick Shook. "But we were able to pull something off for Trent Williams, which I think was the cherry on top of this draft. I believe we have a chance to be a better football team this year, and that's very exciting for all of us."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.