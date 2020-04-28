Fury vs. Wilder Trilogy Fight Delayed Until November or December, Says Bob Arum

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Boxing fans are going to have to wait for the third fight in the Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder trilogy.

Boxing promoter Bob Arum told Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated that the fight was being pushed back until November or December, likely because of the COVID-19 pandemic:

