Fury vs. Wilder Trilogy Fight Delayed Until November or December, Says Bob Arum

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 28, 2020

Tyson Fury, of England, lands a right to Deontay Wilder during a WBC heavyweight championship boxing match Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Boxing fans are going to have to wait for the third fight in the Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder trilogy.  

Boxing promoter Bob Arum told Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated that the fight was being pushed back until November or December, likely because of the COVID-19 pandemic:

                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

