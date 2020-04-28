LeBron James Hypes Pistons Legend Isiah Thomas: 'Absolutely MONSTER'

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 28, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James celebrates after scoring and drawing a foul during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 112-103. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Michael Jordan has been showered with adoration since ESPN debuted its 10-part documentary series The Last Dance on April 19.

LeBron James is spreading the love to Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas, too:

Thomas was prevalent in the third and fourth episodes of the series that aired Sunday night:

The Hall of Famer won two NBA championships opposite Jordan's six with the Chicago Bulls. Detroit won back-to-back NBA Finals in 1988-89 and 1989-90, defeating Jordan's Bulls in both Eastern Conference Finals series along the way.

The Last Dance revolves around Jordan and the 1997-98 Bulls, who won the franchise's sixth championship and represented the end of their dynasty.

Jordan retired from the NBA for a second time following that season before returning to the league and ending his Hall of Fame career with the Washington Wizards from 2001-03.

Thomas remained with the Pistons through 1993-94.

Video Play Button

Related

    Biggest NBA Draft Busts 📝

    @BR_NBA staff picks the seven biggest busts since 2010, and no one is allowed to pick Anthony Bennett ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Biggest NBA Draft Busts 📝

    Bleacher Report NBA Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Execs Look at Dubs' Future

    Trade Draymond? Trade Wiggins? Multiple NBA execs give @RicBucher their take on Warriors' reboot ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Execs Look at Dubs' Future

    Ric Bucher
    via Bleacher Report

    Unnamed HC: Zion Will Win an MVP If He Stays Healthy

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Unnamed HC: Zion Will Win an MVP If He Stays Healthy

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    AG After Calling Out Wade: 'It Ain't That Deep'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    AG After Calling Out Wade: 'It Ain't That Deep'

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report