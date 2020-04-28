LeBron James Hypes Pistons Legend Isiah Thomas: 'Absolutely MONSTER'April 28, 2020
Michael Jordan has been showered with adoration since ESPN debuted its 10-part documentary series The Last Dance on April 19.
LeBron James is spreading the love to Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas, too:
Thomas was prevalent in the third and fourth episodes of the series that aired Sunday night:
The Hall of Famer won two NBA championships opposite Jordan's six with the Chicago Bulls. Detroit won back-to-back NBA Finals in 1988-89 and 1989-90, defeating Jordan's Bulls in both Eastern Conference Finals series along the way.
The Last Dance revolves around Jordan and the 1997-98 Bulls, who won the franchise's sixth championship and represented the end of their dynasty.
Jordan retired from the NBA for a second time following that season before returning to the league and ending his Hall of Fame career with the Washington Wizards from 2001-03.
Thomas remained with the Pistons through 1993-94.
