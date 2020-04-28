5-Star PG Caleb Love 'Committed' to UNC Despite G League Interest, Says Father

Peyton Williams/Getty Images

Caleb Love has received interest from the NBA's G League but has no intention to forgo college basketball and bolt for the professional ranks.

"Yes, a representative for the G-League reached out to us," Dennis Love, Caleb's father, told 247Sports' Sherrell McMillan on Tuesday. "But we're committed to the college path, and Caleb is very excited to start his career at North Carolina. He's really excited to get to Chapel Hill and play for Roy Williams as well as experience the Carolina family culture."

The 5-star point guard verbally committed to North Carolina last October and signed his letter of intent last November.

Love's commitment to UNC became relevant when 5-star point guard Daishen Nix decommitted from UCLA in order to sign with the G League earlier Tuesday. Nix followed fellow 2020 5-star prospects Jalen Green and Isaiah Todd:

Love, according to 247Sports, is now the top-ranked point guard in the 2020 class after Nix's decision. The 6'3", 170-pound prospect was already the top-ranked prospect in Missouri and ranked 18th nationally.

247Sports' Brian Snow evaluated Love, who plays high school ball at Christian Brothers College High School in St. Louis, Missouri, last March:

"Love can play either guard spot and shows significant potential on the defensive end. A score-first point guard, he has the ability to put his team on his back as a bucket getter, or to be a facilitator. Right now, he is more comfortable taking shots than setting up teammates, but his passing has improved and he is doing a better job of running a team. Ultimately, it comes down to Love’s ability to run a team at the college level and beyond, but there is no doubt he can score. The requisite athleticism is absolutely there."

Snow compared Love's potential to Charlotte Hornets point guard Terry Rozier, who went 16th overall in the 2015 NBA draft.

The Tar Heels' 2020 class ranks third nationally.