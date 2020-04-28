Tony Romo Struggles with 78 in 1st Round at Maridoe Samaritan Fund Invitational

Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

The Maridoe Samaritan Fund Invitational is underway at Maridoe Golf Club in Carrollton, Texas, with Tuesday's first round in the books.

Scottie Scheffler is leading the way in the elite flight at six-under par. The 23-year-old sunk eight birdies opposite two bogeys. He has never won a PGA Tour event but notched a career-best third-place finish at The American Express in late January.

The PGA Tour has been inactive since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This tournament is a COVID-19 relief fundraising effort, as Golf Channel's Brentley Romine explained:

"The members-only competition will be separated into three flights by handicap, including an 'elite flight' playing at nearly 7,900 yards, and top professional finishers will receive cash payouts from a purse of $27,000.

"The remainder of the proceeds, including all entry fees of $250 per player, will be donated to the club’s full-time caddies, who have been out of work because of the COVID-19 pandemic."

The elite flight has 51 professional golfers and amateurs, including ex-Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo. The 40-year-old CBS analyst did not have a round to remember, however, as he finished tied for 36th with a 78 at six-over par. His birdie on 18 was not nearly enough to offset his five bogeys and one double bogey from earlier in the day.

Elite Flight Leaderboard

1. Scottie Scheffler (-6)

T2. Austin Eckroat (-4)

T2. Quade Cummins (-4)

T4. Davis Riley (-3)

T4. Mark Reppe (-3)

T6. Travis Vick (-2)

T6. Harry Higgs (-2)

8. Zach Bauchou (-1)

T8. Case Cochran (-1)

9. Thomas Morrison (E)

T10. Cooper Dossey (+1)

T10. Blaine Hale (+1)

T10. Will Zalatoris (+1)

T10. Case Cochran (+1)

T10. Taylor Moore (+1)

Full results available at GolfGenius.com.

Cummins, Reppe, Vick and Bauchou each recorded six bogeys in the opening round. Riley tallied five birdies, and Higgs had four.

On April 16, the PGA Tour announced an adjusted 2019-20 season schedule without fans in attendance at tournaments. The first tournament will be the Charles Schwab Challenge from June 11-14 at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Maridoe Samaritan Fund Invitational could be seen as a dry run for future tournaments. The event is following social distancing guidelines that are expected to be in place for the PGA Tour. Players are without caddies and bunker rakes and carts are not being utilized. The club is closed to the public and media throughout the tournament, which will end on Thursday.