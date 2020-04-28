Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR Race Approved by NC Governor; Scheduled for May 24

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 28, 2020

Mike Tatoian, president and CEO of Dover International Speedway, stands near the finish line while waiting for a news conference at the track, Monday, April 27, 2020, in Dover, Del. The track was scheduled to host a NASCAR auto race this weekend, but due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the race is bring run virtually on NASCAR's iRacing circuit. Sports will eventually start again and all signs indicate NASCAR is racing full speed ahead of the other major leagues in resuming competition. The sanctioning body is currently working on a revised schedule that could have NASCAR back on track in roughly three weeks.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum/Associated Press

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper approved NASCAR's plans to hold the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 24 without fan attendance provided the coronavirus pandemic does not get worse in the state.

“We believe that unless health conditions go down, we believe we can hold the Coca-Cola 600,” Cooper said, per Jenna Fryer of The Associated Press.

NASCAR is currently planning to resume its schedule May 17 at Darlington Speedway in South Carolina. There would then be a second Darlington race May 20 followed by two races in Charlotte on May 24 and May 27.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

