Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR Race Approved by NC Governor; Scheduled for May 24

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper approved NASCAR's plans to hold the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 24 without fan attendance provided the coronavirus pandemic does not get worse in the state.

“We believe that unless health conditions go down, we believe we can hold the Coca-Cola 600,” Cooper said, per Jenna Fryer of The Associated Press.

NASCAR is currently planning to resume its schedule May 17 at Darlington Speedway in South Carolina. There would then be a second Darlington race May 20 followed by two races in Charlotte on May 24 and May 27.

