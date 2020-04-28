Aaron Gordon: 'Everything's Good' After Talking to Dwyane Wade About Diss Track

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon said Tuesday he's spoken with Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade and that there are no hard feelings after Gordon released "9 OUT OF 10," a diss track aimed at the score Wade gave him in the final round of the 2020 Slam Dunk Contest.

Gordon appeared on ESPN's SportsCenter to update the situation after Wade mused about the song Monday on Twitter.

"I hear that and I kinda just am like, I think that was a response to the diss track without going back into the studio," he said. "So I take it with a little pinch of salt. But it's really cool, man. Me and D-Wade, we talked a little bit about it—he told me he liked the song; I told him I liked his wine. So everything's good."

Gordon had received six straight perfect scores of 50 before his final dunk, in which he threw down a two-handed slam over 7'5" Boston Celtics center Tacko Fall. Wade, Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen and actor Chadwick Boseman only awarded that effort nine points.

Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. took home the title thanks to his score of 48 in the tiebreaker.

Gordon said on SportsCenter the song helped him move past the controversial loss:

"People would ask me for it, so I just gave the people what they wanted, just my perspective. I had to talk a lot about my opinion and my perspective on the dunk contest, so I thought this was a fun, creative, expressive, uplifting way to voice my opinion and tell the world what I was going through and what I was seeing on that day."

Rapper Common told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne one of the judges made a mistake with their score after they agreed collectively that it should be a tie between Gordon and Jones:

Gordon also competed in the 2016 and 2017 dunk contests but has yet to take home a title.

He said after this year's loss that he's done with the dunk contest.