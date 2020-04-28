Aaron Gordon After Calling out Dwyane Wade in Diss Track: 'It Ain't That Deep'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 28, 2020

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 15: Aaron Gordon #00 of the Orlando Magic reacts after his dunk in the 2020 NBA All-Star - AT&T Slam Dunk Contest during State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at the United Center on February 15, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon is downplaying any potential feud with Dwyane Wade stemming from the Slam Dunk Contest. 

In the wake of releasing a diss track titled "9 OUT OF 10," Gordon followed up with a message on Instagram that tagged Wade: "It ain’t that deep tho lol. im just having fun expressing myself. Hope everyone is staying safe during these chaotic times. I SEE YOU YOUNG OG the wine was a 10/10. @dwadecellars Thanks legend... ALBUM ON THE WAY"

Wade commented on the post, saying "(love) my guy!!" with a heart emoji. He also presented Gordon with a marketing idea:

The title of the track is a reference to three judges—Wade, among them—giving Gordon's final dunk in the 2020 Slam Dunk Contest a score of nine for a total score of 47, one less than what Derrick Jones Jr. scored on his attempt. 

Conspiracy theorists suggested Wade purposefully avoided giving Gordon a 10 because Jones plays for the Miami Heat

Common, who also served as a judge for the contest, told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne all of the judges thought there was going to be a tie, but "somebody didn't do it right."

Gordon was forced to settle for second place despite posting six straight dunks that received scores of 50 leading up to the final. 

Video Play Button

Related

    Unnamed HC: Zion Will Win an MVP If He Stays Healthy

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Unnamed HC: Zion Will Win an MVP If He Stays Healthy

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA's Least Clutch Moments of the Last 20 Years

    It's easy to remember the clutch ones, but these are the worst crunch-time performances since 2000

    Orlando Magic logo
    Orlando Magic

    NBA's Least Clutch Moments of the Last 20 Years

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA's Biggest Draft Busts Since 2010

    Our @BR_NBA staff breaks down the seven biggest busts not named Anthony Bennett 😬

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA's Biggest Draft Busts Since 2010

    Bleacher Report NBA Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Execs Look at Dubs' Future

    Trade Draymond? Trade Wiggins? Multiple NBA execs give @RicBucher their take on Warriors' reboot ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Execs Look at Dubs' Future

    Ric Bucher
    via Bleacher Report