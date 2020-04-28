Aaron Gordon After Calling out Dwyane Wade in Diss Track: 'It Ain't That Deep'April 28, 2020
Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon is downplaying any potential feud with Dwyane Wade stemming from the Slam Dunk Contest.
In the wake of releasing a diss track titled "9 OUT OF 10," Gordon followed up with a message on Instagram that tagged Wade: "It ain’t that deep tho lol. im just having fun expressing myself. Hope everyone is staying safe during these chaotic times. I SEE YOU YOUNG OG the wine was a 10/10. @dwadecellars Thanks legend... ALBUM ON THE WAY"
Wade commented on the post, saying "(love) my guy!!" with a heart emoji. He also presented Gordon with a marketing idea:
The title of the track is a reference to three judges—Wade, among them—giving Gordon's final dunk in the 2020 Slam Dunk Contest a score of nine for a total score of 47, one less than what Derrick Jones Jr. scored on his attempt.
Conspiracy theorists suggested Wade purposefully avoided giving Gordon a 10 because Jones plays for the Miami Heat.
Common, who also served as a judge for the contest, told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne all of the judges thought there was going to be a tie, but "somebody didn't do it right."
Gordon was forced to settle for second place despite posting six straight dunks that received scores of 50 leading up to the final.
