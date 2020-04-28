Jaguars' Leonard Fournette Promises to 'Bust My Ass' Amid Trade Rumors

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette said Tuesday he'll continue to work hard amid trade rumors ahead of the 2020 NFL season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported last week the Jags have had active talks about dealing Fournette for over a month and "circled back" with potential suitors leading into the 2020 NFL draft.

However, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler noted there was "zero movement" toward a finalized trade by Thursday.

After averaging less than four yards per carry in each of his first two NFL seasons, Fournette put together his best statistical campaign with the Jags in 2019.

The 25-year-old New Orleans native rushed for 1,152 yards on 265 carries (4.3 YPC) and three touchdowns in 15 games. He added 76 receptions, which ranked fifth among RBs, for 522 yards.

He's scored 19 total touchdowns in 36 appearances since Jacksonville selected him with the fourth overall pick in the 2017 draft.

Not many teams have a significant need at running back coming out of this year's draft, which could complicate the Jags' effort to move Fournette. He's set to count $8.6 million against the salary cap in the final guaranteed year of his rookie contract.