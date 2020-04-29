NBA Draft 2020: Best Fits for Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball and Top Prospects

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

When discussing NBA draft stories of the successful and disastrous varieties, team fit is too often overlooked.

It's a critical part of the development process. Certain skill sets fit certain systems. Rebuilders might afford their prospects more patience. Contenders could give theirs better winning habits.

All of this goes into whether a prospect falls closer to booming or busting.

As attention shifts toward the 2020 talent grab, we'll spotlight the ideal fits for three of the top prospects in this class.

Best Team Fits for Top Prospects

Anthony Edwards, Georgia SG: Atlanta Hawks



Why even leave the Peach State, right? If Anthony Edwards makes the short trek from Athens to Atlanta, he'll encounter the right blend of support and opportunity.

The Bulldogs, who only had one other double-digit scorer, asked too much of Edwards, and his efficiency sagged because of that. He still found his way to 19.1 points per night (as an 18-year-old in the SEC), but he only shot 40.2 percent overall and 29.4 percent from three. He also came perilously close to matching his 91 assists with 87 turnovers.

The Hawks wouldn't need Edwards to be their offensive savior. They already have their own in Trae Young, who could join Oscar Robertson as the only players to average 29 points and nine assists in their first or second season.

However, Young's gravitational pull on defenders would give Edwards more room to operate in isolations, wider cutting lanes and cleaner spot-up shots. Edwards, in turn, would give Atlanta the second perimeter scoring threat needed to take some heat off Young.

If Edwards isn't quite ready, the Hawks can play it slow, but with other young, lower-ceiling wings in the rotation, they can clear the runway for the rookie pretty easily.

James Wiseman, Memphis C: Golden State Warriors

It's tempting to put the Warriors as every prospect's best fit, since they're such a unique team to land this high in the lottery.

But they really do look perfect for James Wiseman, who has a wealth of physical tools but a noticeable lack of offensive polish. Get to Golden State, and the athletic 7-footer can shrink his focus to being long, active and energetic in the open court.

"He's definitely one of the prospects who'd benefit from having quality teammates and a simplified role," B/R's Jonathan Wasserman wrote. "He'd get both in Golden State, where the Warriors can surround him with playmakers and shooters, and Wiseman could play 20-plus minutes at center, finishing what Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, D'Angelo Russell and Draymond Green create for him inside."

The Warriors could use more size, and it's a big enough need Wiseman could look like a legitimate difference-maker upon arrival, even as he's ticketed for a specialized role.

Sadly for the big fella, it doesn't look like it is meant to be. The Dubs "aren't believed to be high" on Wiseman, per Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle.





LaMelo Ball, Illawarra Hawks PG: Minnesota Timberwolves

LaMelo Ball already looks like a preternatural passer. He has absurdly advanced vision for an 18-year-old, he can see over the top of most defenses as a 6'7" and can make every pass with either hand.

His gifts would be wasted without scorers around him. In Minnesota, he'd have some of the most potent point-producers on any lottery roster.

Karl-Anthony Towns is one of the most skilled offensive centers the league has seen. D'Angelo Russell, who can play on or off the ball, is one of eight players to average 20 points and six assists in this season and last. Sharpshooter Malik Beasley—a restricted free-agent-to-be who will almost certainly be re-signed—averaged 20.7 points and hitting 42.6 percent from deep after a deadline deal to the Gopher State.

While Ball's defensive effort (or lack thereof) could scare off some suitors, the Timberwolves just green-lit pairing Towns and Russell together. In other words, they'll shoulder some defensive concerns if it means lifting the talent base.

"It'd ... be tough for other lottery teams to match the star power of a Ball-Russell-Towns nucleus," Wasserman wrote. "The Minnesota front office would need to prioritize adding defenders, but for Ball, the roster would possess more upside than most of the other suitors'."

If the Wolves wind up scoring how it looks like they could on paper, they wouldn't need a ton of stops to come out on the right side of the scoreboard most nights.