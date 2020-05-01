Power-Ranking Every Team's Offense After the 2020 NFL Draft

0 of 32

Offense is more fun.

The big plays, the game-winning drives, the points—everyone loves a dynamic offense. And it's playing a bigger and bigger role for championship teams. The Kansas City Chiefs are the latest example that you don't need a soul-crushing defense to win a championship.

If you have enough firepower and can outscore everyone, you've got a shot every week in the NFL.

It's why the Cincinnati Bengals, who finished 2-14 last season, are elated to wind up with Joe Burrow. The quarterback led an LSU team traditionally known for its dominant defense to a national title with the most high-flying offense in college football.

In the NFL, a lot comes down to quarterback play, but that isn't the only factor. There are a few other elements at play:

Coaching/scheme: Some coaches know how to set their teams up for success.

Weapons: The receivers, running backs and tight ends a team employs can be the difference-maker for better or worse.

The receivers, running backs and tight ends a team employs can be the difference-maker for better or worse. Line play: Perhaps the most underappreciated role in all of sports. If you can't block, it doesn't matter what you scheme up or who is throwing passes.

This season, another element may play a bigger role than usual: continuity. The COVID-19 pandemic has the sports world in a state of uncertainty. Teams that have players and/or coaches who are familiar with each other are likely at an advantage.

Teams' 2019 stats—including offensive DVOA from Football Outsiders, yards per play and offensive points per game—formed a baseline for these rankings. However, free-agency additions and each team's draft played an important part when projecting how much of that success will carry over.