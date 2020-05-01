Power-Ranking Every Team's Offense After the 2020 NFL DraftMay 1, 2020
Power-Ranking Every Team's Offense After the 2020 NFL Draft
- Coaching/scheme: Some coaches know how to set their teams up for success.
- Weapons: The receivers, running backs and tight ends a team employs can be the difference-maker for better or worse.
- Line play: Perhaps the most underappreciated role in all of sports. If you can't block, it doesn't matter what you scheme up or who is throwing passes.
Offense is more fun.
The big plays, the game-winning drives, the points—everyone loves a dynamic offense. And it's playing a bigger and bigger role for championship teams. The Kansas City Chiefs are the latest example that you don't need a soul-crushing defense to win a championship.
If you have enough firepower and can outscore everyone, you've got a shot every week in the NFL.
It's why the Cincinnati Bengals, who finished 2-14 last season, are elated to wind up with Joe Burrow. The quarterback led an LSU team traditionally known for its dominant defense to a national title with the most high-flying offense in college football.
In the NFL, a lot comes down to quarterback play, but that isn't the only factor. There are a few other elements at play:
This season, another element may play a bigger role than usual: continuity. The COVID-19 pandemic has the sports world in a state of uncertainty. Teams that have players and/or coaches who are familiar with each other are likely at an advantage.
Teams' 2019 stats—including offensive DVOA from Football Outsiders, yards per play and offensive points per game—formed a baseline for these rankings. However, free-agency additions and each team's draft played an important part when projecting how much of that success will carry over.
32. Washington Redskins
Offensive Coordinator: Scott Turner
Positives
Ron Rivera brought former Panthers quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Scott Turner with him to Washington. Turner showed creativity in Carolina in how he utilized his receivers and played to his players' strengths. He's a good candidate to help quarterback Dwayne Haskins become a viable NFL starter in year two.
Receiver Terry McLaurin had a fantastic rookie season. He nearly hit 1,000 yards for the season and should continue his development as a legitimate No. 1 target. Running back Derrius Guice could finally be coming back to the lineup healthy. The 2018 second-round pick has been held back by knee injuries in each of the last two seasons. Rookies Antonio Gibson and Antonio Gandy-Golden could give McLaurin a glimmer of hope that he will have help in the coming years.
Negatives
Whether Haskins will take the next step is a big if. In limited action last season, he threw seven touchdowns to seven interceptions and completed 58.6 percent of his passes. He'll have to show major improvements to stave off Trevor Lawrence talk.
If Guice doesn't remain healthy (something he hasn't proved yet), it gets scary at running back. Adrian Peterson isn't getting any younger, and Gibson wasn't even the workhorse back at Memphis, playing both wide receiver and running back.
The offensive line was just OK last year without Trent Williams. Now he's gone, and the team only added Cornelius Lucas and Wes Schweitzer, neither of whom brings much confidence.
31. Miami Dolphins
Offensive Coordinator: Chan Gailey
Positives
The Dolphins spent much of the offseason building out a new defense, but they did address the offensive line with Ereck Flowers and Ted Karras in free agency and then Austin Jackson and Robert Hunt early in the draft. The unit ranked dead last in Pro Football Focus' offensive line rankings in 2019.
Tua Tagovailoa gives hope for the offense if he ends up starting. And if he doesn't, the Dolphins have a good veteran option in Ryan Fitzpatrick. He always seems to work his FitzMagic to make the offenses he's involved with better than they are. The additions of Matt Breida and Jordan Howard should help the running game develop.
Negatives
Even with the adds, this unit is a year away from functioning at a good level. The receiving trio of DeVante Parker, Allen Hurns and Albert Wilson is one of the most uninspiring in the league.
Jackson and Hunt both have the capability to develop into strong starters. It's unclear whether Hunt will wind up at tackle or guard, but neither is likely ready to play at even replacement level. That means the line is probably too shaky to put Tagovailoa on the field.
30. Chicago Bears
Offensive Coordinator: Bill Lazor
Positives
The Bears should find out who their quarterback of the future is this season. With the addition of Nick Foles, they now have a quarterback competition between him and Mitchell Trubisky. If either is the guy moving forward, the Bears have a season to figure it out.
Allen Robinson II is still worthy of being a No. 1 receiver. David Montgomery showed some signs of being a do-it-all back in his rookie 2019 season. With another year of experience under his belt and the potential for improved quarterback play, he could be a bright spot.
Negatives
It's still Trubisky or Foles at quarterback. Neither has given much hope as a team's franchise signal-caller. Outside of Robinson, it's hard to make an argument that any of the receivers is a game-changing option.
The team invested in offense in the draft in Cole Kmet, but tight ends are notoriously slow to adapt to the NFL game. It's going to be a while before he's a contributor who can impact the offense. The offensive line last season was among the worst units in the league. Signing Germain Ifedi was not nearly enough to patch things up.
29. Jacksonville Jaguars
Offensive Coordinator: Jay Gruden
Positives
The Jaguars draft was a vote of confidence in Gardner Minshew II, even if just for the 2020 season. The sixth-round pick put together an unexpectedly good rookie season in 2019, completing 60.6 percent of his passes and throwing for 21 touchdowns to six interceptions.
Tyler Eifert is an upgrade at tight end if he can stay healthy. When he's on the field, he's a reliable target and the most notable addition to their pass-catching corps this offseason. Second-round receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. isn't far behind. He's another injury risk but brings intrigue as an after-the-catch runner with running back-like skills and physicality.
DJ Chark is coming off a breakthrough season and gives Minshew a solid No. 1 receiver to throw to.
Negatives
The offensive line wasn't good in 2019, and the Jags didn't do much to improve it. Ben Bartch was the only draft investment on the O-line and isn't likely to make a big impact in 2020.
Leonard Fournette is one of the best skill players on the roster. However, the team has reportedly attempted to trade him at least once. If he is on the way out, the depth behind him at running back is uninspiring.
28. New York Jets
Offensive Coordinator: Dowell Loggains
Positives
Sam Darnold showed signs of being a franchise quarterback in his improvement from his rookie year to his second season. He threw more touchdowns, tossed fewer interceptions and completed a higher percentage of his passes. The team also went 7-6 in his 13 starts.
Robby Anderson left in free agency, but the team got the next burner available in Breshad Perriman, so there shouldn't be much drop-off in that department. The drafting of Mekhi Becton should lead to better protection for Darnold as he tries to take the next step.
Negatives
Le'Veon Bell was not the savior of the offense he was touted to be as a free agent in 2019. Now he's another year older. Denzel Mims could be the future of the receiving corps, but his inability to create separation in college means his transition could be slower than the team would like.
The Jets made the offensive line a priority in free agency, but the additions themselves are underwhelming. Connor McGovern is an upgrade on the interior, but George Fant and Greg Van Roten are nothing to get excited about. Plus, it takes time for an offensive line to jell, and there are going to be plenty of new faces to break in.
27. New York Giants
Offensive Coordinator: Jason Garrett
Positives
The Jets and Giants are in similar boats. Daniel Jones flashed the potential to be the future of the franchise in 2019. The Giants' best hope is to continue to give Jones weapons to work with and allow him to progress.
Saquon Barkley is everything Bell was supposed to be for the Jets. He missed three games in 2019, but his per-game numbers were on-par with his excellent rookie season. Receiver Darius Slayton showed the potential to develop into a playmaker with eight touchdowns and 15.4 yards per reception.
Negatives
The offensive line is a work in progress. Jones was sacked 38 times in 13 games last season, and nothing will stunt a quarterback's growth like running for his life. Offensive tackle Andrew Thomas is a great selection to slow that in the long term, but he'll have growing pains, and the addition of Cameron Fleming doesn't do much to ease those worries.
Outside of Barkley and Slayton, there aren't a lot of weapons to get excited about. Sterling Shepard and Golden Tate are dependable but tapped out in terms of potential. They won't raise the offense's overall stock.
26. New England Patriots
Offensive Coordinator: Josh McDaniels
Positives
It feels sacrilegious to have the New England Patriots ranked this low, but the truth is they would be lower if this were just a list of most talented teams. The fact that Bill Belichick has put together productive offenses with the likes of Matt Cassel and Jacoby Brissett is the only thing that props up this ranking. If anyone can MacGyver together a threatening offense with the cast that's left in New England, it's Belichick.
Julian Edelman is one of the few remaining veterans. He should be a stabilizing force in the receiver room and can mentor last year's first-round pick, N'Keal Harry. The offensive line played well last season, and though they lost Ted Karras, they have franchise-tagged Joe Thuney.
Negatives
Tom Brady is gone. While he is getting older and the team seems to believe in Jarrett Stidham, this puts the Pats in uncharted territory. This offense was barely functional with Brady at the helm last season. Mohamed Sanu's arrival didn't help, and no one outside of Edelman elevated the offense.
It feels wrong to count out McDaniels and Belichick given what they've accomplished, but the cupboards are bare in New England. The Patriots focused on continuing to build a dominant defense in the draft. Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene are the only early draft picks they spent on offense, and it's notoriously difficult to contribute in the NFL as a rookie tight end.
25. Denver Broncos
Offensive Coordinator: Pat Shurmur
Positives
This team would be easy to overrate. There's a lot of reason for excitement as Denver has assembled a promising young core of talent. Young is the key word, though. Quarterback Drew Lock looked impressive in his five-game stint as a rookie. Denver drafted a fun duo of receivers in Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler. Courtland Sutton has emerged as one of the best young wideouts in the league.
Noah Fant was one of their top draft picks in 2019, and tight ends tend to blossom after year one. While Jeudy and Hamler may not reach their potential in one season, Fant could emerge as a more reliable option. His stronger-than-most rookie season should make them hopeful for even bigger things in 2020.
Negatives
Don't be shocked if the Broncos are in the top 10 of this list next season. On weeks when Jeudy and Hamler showcase their potential and Lock is feeling it, they could look that way. But there's bound to be a lot of growing pains with a nucleus as young as the Broncos' will be.
The Melvin Gordon III signing might not be as exciting as it looked in the offseason. The former Charger is a big name from a divisional rival, but he wasn't a very efficient back last season, only averaging 3.8 yards per carry. The Chargers essentially chose Austin Ekeler over him for a reason.
24. Pittsburgh Steelers
Offensive Coordinator: Randy Fichtner
Positives
Ben Roethlisberger is going to play again at some point in 2020. The Steelers were horrific on offense without him, finishing 30th or worse in yards per play, scoring offense and first downs. The 38-year-old quarterback played in just two games in 2019 before an elbow injury ended his season. He told Ed Bouchette of The Athletic that he would have been ready for 2020 OTAs, though he's not sure how much he would've been doing.
One man who will be happy to see Big Ben throwing the ball again is JuJu Smith-Schuster. His production saw a major dip with a career-low 552 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games in 2019. Still, his first two seasons indicate he has the talent to bounce back with better quarterback play and give the Steelers one of the best slot receivers in the NFL. He could team up with Diontae Johnson and James Washington to resurrect the passing game.
The offensive line played fairly well despite all of the issues without Roethlisberger. They were PFF's ninth-ranked unit.
Negatives
The free fall the offense went through without Roethlisberger last season speaks poorly to how prepared they are for life after him. It's fair to wonder what his arm will be like when he comes back from the injury, and he was the tide that apparently raised all boats in Pittsburgh.
There's hope for the receiving corps. Smith-Schuster could have a bounce-back season. Eric Ebron and Chase Claypool join the fold to give two big targets downfield. Washington and Johnson earned valuable experience last season. Yet the running game was bad last season. The offensive line may have graded well on PFF, but they tied for last in yards before contact. James Conner only played in 10 games last season and didn't live up to his potential, and Benny Snell Jr. didn't look prepared to take over.
If Roethlisberger is back to his peak powers, this unit will finish much higher than its current ranking, but that's a lot to put on an aging quarterback.
23. Carolina Panthers
Offensive Coordinator: Joe Brady
Positives
At this time last year, Joe Burrow, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Justin Jefferson were all coming off good-not-great college football seasons. Then Joe Brady came along, and the LSU trio became part of one of the best offenses college football has ever seen. New head coach Matt Rhule will hope Brady can do something similar at the NFL level, and he certainly has the weapons to do something special.
Christian McCaffrey is unlike any other back in the league. He had over 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving last year. DJ Moore is looking to build on a breakout year (87 catches, 1,175 yards and four touchdowns). Robby Anderson headlined Carolina's offensive offseason additions. He's an added deep threat, which the offense needed.
Negatives
The offensive line was atrocious last season at protecting the passer. The Panthers gave up a league-high-tying 58 sacks and second-worst 75 hurries. Trading Trai Turner from Russell Okung will be a net neutral for this season if they're fortunate and definitely isn't a deal they win in the long run.
Teddy Bridgewater has earned another chance to be a team's starting quarterback. He went 5-0 filling in for Drew Brees with the Saints. But he's still a relative unknown as a starting quarterback. Bridgewater has dealt with knee injuries in the past, so it's imperative that the offensive line keeps him upright and healthy. They didn't handle losing Cam Newton well in 2019.
22. Los Angeles Rams
Offensive Coordinator: Kevin O'Connell
Positives
Sean McVay hasn't simply forgotten about football. Last year, McVay was the hottest name in coaching and an offensive genius. Now all of that praise goes to the 49ers' Kyle Shanahan after the Rams fell short of expectations. The numbers weren't as bad as one would expect, though (tied for 11th in yards per play and 17th in offensive DVOA).
Even with the departure of Brandin Cooks, the Rams have a deep receiving corps. Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods were among the most productive receiving duos in the NFL (both had 90-plus catches and over 1,100 yards), tight end Tyler Higbee had a breakout season (69 catches, 734 yards and three touchdowns) and Josh Reynolds showed he can be the third option.
Negatives
The biggest culprit of the Rams' nosedive from offensive juggernaut to also-ran was the offensive line. The unit went from sixth in PFF's rankings in 2018 to 31st in 2019. Neither the draft nor free agency brought reinforcements as cap restrictions and limited draft capital led to few opportunities. They are basically hoping self-improvement will dig them out of the hole.
It's beginning to look like quarterback Jared Goff isn't worth his massive contract. Yes, the offensive line played poorly last season, but he struggled (16 interceptions, 86.5 passer rating and 7.0 adjusted yards per pass attempt) with the most responsibility he's had in his career.
21. Cincinnati Bengals
Offensive Coordinator: Brian Callahan
Positives
Many quarterbacks who come into the NFL as the first pick in the draft take over offenses with few weapons to speak of. That isn't the case for Joe Burrow. Joe Mixon was one of the top running backs in the league; only Derrick Henry had more rushing yards over the final eight games of the season.
Tyler Eifert is gone, but A.J. Green should be back from the ankle injury that cost him a whole season. Tyler Boyd had over 1,000 yards in his absence. Add in second-round pick Tee Higgins and you have a solid group of pass-catchers for the rookie quarterback. Given what Burrow did in college, he may come out on fire, and he'll be surrounded with the tools to do it.
Negatives
Burrow had better be ready to get the ball out of his hands quickly. The Bengals offensive line tied for last in the league in pocket time last season. Their quarterbacks had 2.3 seconds on average before the pocket collapsed. Run blocking wasn't this group's forte either. They tied for the sixth-worst mark in yards before contact on run plays.
Free-agent signing Xavier Su'a-Filo could help, along with getting Jonah Williams back from injury, but a lot of returning players figure to be in the lineup again. Given the Rams' fall from grace last season when the offensive line tanked, this could be a glaring issue for the Bengals.
20. Detroit Lions
Offensive Coordinator: Darrell Bevell
Positives
Matthew Stafford is "good to go" after missing the final eight games of the 2019 season with a back injury, according to Detroit general manager Bob Quinn. That's great news for the Lions because their franchise quarterback was having the most efficient season of his career under Matt Patricia before the injury, on pace to throw for nearly 5,000 yards with a passer rating of 106.0. David Blough and Jeff Driskel were varying levels of disaster.
Stafford could help Kenny Golladay, who had a career year with 11 touchdowns and 1,190 yards, be even more productive. Rookie D'Andre Swift is another exciting weapon for Stafford. He was widely considered the most talented back in this class in part because of his abilities as a receiver out of the backfield.
Negatives
The offensive line brings back left tackle Taylor Decker and center Frank Ragnow, but the other three spots on the offensive line are questionable at best. Guard Graham Glasgow left in free agency, and the team resorted to the draft to fill out that spot, as third-round pick Jonah Jackson and fourth-round pick Logan Stenberg will compete for playing time. Halapoulivaati Vaitai performed admirably as a swing tackle in Philadelphia but will now be expected to hold down the right tackle spot, replacing Rick Wagner.
Marvin Jones Jr. and Danny Amendola were the second and third receiving options last season. While T.J. Hockenson should pick up some of the receiving slack in his second season, Jones (30 years old) and Amendola (34) are getting older.
19. Los Angeles Chargers
Offensive Coordinator: Shane Steichen
Positives
The Chargers were busy this offseason in changing out pieces of their offense, and many changes were positive. For one, they won the Trai Turner-for-Russell Okung trade, especially because they were able to get Bryan Bulaga in free agency to make up for the loss of Okung at tackle. The line was 11th in sacks allowed last season and could be even better in 2020.
Melvin Gordon III's departure could be a net positive. It paves the way for Austin Ekeler, one of the most versatile backs in the league, to continue his large role while giving Justin Jackson touches to show he can build on a promising 2019 campaign (6.9 yards per carry on 29 carries). Keenan Allen and Mike Williams make up a strong receiver duo. Both went over 1,000 yards last year, and Williams averaged 20.4 yards per reception.
Negatives
The loss of Philip Rivers raises questions about whether Allen and Williams can repeat their success. Tyrod Taylor won't sink a team but can't push the ball downfield like Rivers did, and Justin Herbert is going to have growing pains if they throw him in the fire early. The last time we saw Taylor as a starting quarterback, he completed less than 50 percent of his passes with the Browns in 2018. After Baker Mayfield took over, the offense instantly saw better results.
While the offensive line is mostly solid, one player can bring down the whole unit. It would have been nice to get a replacement for Sam Tevi, who received a 59.0 grade from PFF last year and gave up eight sacks. They'll need better play out of him if the offensive line is to perform well in 2020.
18. Las Vegas Raiders
Offensive Coordinator: Greg Olson
Positives
Looking at 2019 statistics to form a baseline for these rankings, the Raiders stood out as a surprise offense. They were a top-10 offense in DVOA and yards per play, yet they ranked 24th in offensive points per game. In other words, they were efficient and could move the ball, but they didn't wind up with points. There's potential to work with if they can find more consistent ways to finish drives.
Much of the Raiders' success can be attributed to big seasons from rookie Josh Jacobs and Darren Waller. Jacobs was one of the most efficient running backs in the NFL with 1,150 yards on the ground and 4.8 yards per carry. Waller was second among tight ends in yards at 1,145. If either can raise his touchdown production, it will help the Raiders outperform this ranking.
Negatives
The organization obviously doesn't trust Derek Carr to carry the offense. His numbers were respectable this season, but respectable quarterback play doesn't get you in the top half of the league in offense unless you are the 49ers. They brought in Marcus Mariota to be his backup/competition, which doesn't inspire confidence in the quarterback situation.
Outside of that, the Raiders receiving corps doesn't impose fear in the hearts of the defense. They drafted Henry Ruggs III to be the No. 1 receiver, but that's not even a role he played at Alabama. Tyrell Williams and Hunter Renfrow are just OK, so they're going to rely on either free-agent signing Nelson Agholor or rookies Lynn Bowden Jr. and Bryan Edwards to contribute.
17. Atlanta Falcons
Offensive Coordinator: Dirk Koetter
Positives
The continuity of Matt Ryan and Julio Jones plus the addition of Calvin Ridley in 2018 have made the Falcons one of the most consistent passing attacks in the league. Losing Austin Hooper could hurt, but they got a replacement in Hayden Hurst who can contribute right away rather than drafting a tight end who will take time to develop.
The Falcons had one of the worst ground attacks in the league last season at 30th in rushing yards. Todd Gurley—if he is healthy—should help with that. What will help even more is if some of their younger offensive linemen develop. 2019 first-round picks Kaleb McGary and Chris Lindstrom should play better, which would improve their line (and the run game).
Negatives
If Gurley goes down with an injury, the Falcons are right back where they started at running back. Devonta Freeman is gone. Brian Hill and Ito Smith didn't do anything to command more touches in 2019.
After Jones and Ridley, the receiving options disappear quickly. Russell Gage was the best of the lot last season, and he averaged 9.1 yards per catch.
16. Buffalo Bills
Offensive Coordinator: Brian Daboll
Positives
The Bills are all-in on building their offense around quarterback Josh Allen. They traded their first-round pick for Stefon Diggs, giving Allen a No. 1 target to round out a great receiving trio with John Brown and Cole Beasley. Diggs' presence as an all-around receiver should provide more opportunities for both of them in their roles. Brown had his best season in 2019 with over 1,000 yards receiving, while Beasley racked up over 750 yards and is the quintessential slot receiver.
Paired with the promising running of Devin Singletary (775 yards, 5.1 YPC) and drafting Zack Moss' fresh legs to replace Frank Gore, Allen has a bevy of weapons to continue to get better. His mobility and role in the run game help too—he had 510 yards on the ground and nine rushing touchdowns himself. The Bills got to the playoffs thanks to an elite defense, and the offense that did enough to get there has upgraded the weapons.
Negatives
Will we see progression or regression from Allen? The quarterback was fifth in the league in bad-throw percentage, according to Pro Football Reference. With another year for defenses to prepare for him and figure out his tendencies, it's fair to wonder if his rushing production is sustainable. He was less efficient as a runner in 2019 than he was in 2018.
The offensive line has some talent with Dion Dawkins and brings back Quinton Spain, but as a whole, it is not that exciting. The Bills finished 21st in PFF's offensive line rankings last season and didn't do much to improve.
15. Indianapolis Colts
Offensive Coordinator: Nick Sirianni
Positives
By whatever metric you want to use, the Indianapolis Colts had an elite offensive line last season. They finished third in PFF's final rankings. They were second in pocket time and sixth in yards before contact, per Pro Football Reference's advanced stats. Quenton Nelson is the best guard in the league, but Anthony Castonzo and Le'Raven Clark are standouts at tackle as well.
Philip Rivers' raw stats might not look much better than Jacoby Brissett's, but he unlocks more potential in the offense. Brissett was ultra-conservative last season and ranked 31st in air yards per completion. Rivers may throw a higher number of picks (20 interceptions last season), but he's doing it while trying to make big plays. He was 13th in completed air yards last season with the Chargers.
Second-round picks Jonathan Taylor and Michael Pittman Jr. will have an instant impact on the offense. Pittman is a big-bodied receiver (6'4", 223 lbs) who can give Rivers a jump-ball guy. Taylor is one of the most physically gifted backs in the class and will challenge Marlon Mack for the top running back spot sooner than later.
Negatives
While Rivers might have the higher ceiling compared to Brissett, he also has a lower floor. He's just as likely to throw the Colts out of games as he is to keep them in one. Then there's the unfamiliarity factor. Rivers has worked with head coach Frank Reich as far back as 2013, when they were both in San Diego, but he's working with a whole new supporting cast. There could be some bumps in the road.
It was a good thing they invested in a receiver early. Zach Pascal led the team in receiving last year with just over 600 yards. T.Y. Hilton only played in 10 games and had a calf injury. Now entering his 30s, there's a chance he is on the decline for good.
14. Minnesota Vikings
Offensive Coordinator: Gary Kubiak
Positives
Kirk Cousins doesn't always get the respect he deserves (unless we are talking about paydays), but he's good at what he does. He can't be the focal point of an offense like Patrick Mahomes or Lamar Jackson, but he was fifth in the league in on-target percentage. He takes care of the ball and fits well as a Gary Kubiak quarterback. Kubiak returns to an offensive coordinator role after Kevin Stefanski left to be the head coach of the Browns, but he was on the staff last year, so there's still continuity.
Dalvin Cook is one of the best running backs in the NFL. The Vikings weren't afraid to make him the epicenter of their offense, and he will be back to do it again. The line is adept at zone blocking, which makes up for inconsistency in protecting the quarterback. Cousins was fourth in the league in passing yards off play-action. There's something to be said for knowing your identity on offense and sticking to it.
Negatives
When teams were able to stuff Cook, the offense didn't have much to go to. Now that Stefon Diggs is off to Buffalo, it'll have even less. Fans will be quick to point out the Vikings drafted Justin Jefferson, but expecting a rookie to step right into that role is too optimistic. Instead, they are going to have to rely on Cousins to be more of a playmaker in the passing game. That's not his style. Returning receivers Adam Thielen and Bisi Johnson are going to need to pick up the slack.
The cash-strapped Vikings did little in free agency to upgrade the offense anywhere, and Jefferson is the only notable draft pick who figures to make an immediate impact. It's pretty much Cousins or bust.
13. Philadelphia Eagles
Offensive Coordinator: Press Taylor and Jeff Stoutland
Positives
Last season's offense was destroyed by injuries. By the time the Eagles limped into the playoffs, Josh McCown was completing passes to Greg Ward as the team's top quarterback-wide receiver duo. Starting over in 2020 should be a boost. In the absence of legitimate threats at receiver, Zach Ertz (88 receptions, 916 yards) and Dallas Goedert (58 receptions, 607 yards) asserted themselves as the best tight end duo in the league.
Throw in the fact that Miles Sanders had over 1,300 total yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns in his rookie season, and the Eagles have an impressive band of running backs and tight ends. The talent on the outside got a major makeover in the offseason. First-round pick Jalen Reagor should help—he was a burner at TCU despite a 4.47 40-yard dash time at the combine. Fellow rookie John Hightower and Marquise Goodwin also figure to beef up the depth at receiver.
Negatives
Going back to 2015, Carson Wentz has experienced a broken wrist, fractured rib, torn LCL, torn ACL and a back injury. It's safe to assume he's going to miss a few games a year. That's likely why the team spent a second-round pick on Jalen Hurts and also why it shouldn't move too far up the rankings with the reasoning of improved health.
This offense has the ability to be a top-five unit on any given week. However, there are a lot of new pieces to integrate. They didn't have a single receiver over 500 yards last season, and it could take time for Wentz to develop chemistry with his new supporting cast. Until then, the Eagles are an unknown commodity on offense.
12. Cleveland Browns
The offensive line was bad. It tied for last in pocket time, gave up 41 sacks and was subpar in yards per contact in the run game.
Freddie Kitchens' offense didn't have a clear vision.
Baker Mayfield took a step back from his promising rookie season.
Offensive Coordinator: Alex Van Pelt
Positives
It's deja vu all over again. The Browns have talented personnel again in 2020, but they struggled to be more than mediocre in 2019. There were three reasons the highly hyped Browns offense fell flat last season:
The first two issues have been addressed. The offensive line should be much improved after adding Jack Conklin in free agency and Jedrick Wills in the draft. The Browns let Kitchens go after one season as the head coach and brought in Kevin Stefanksi. They will hope the third issue is resolved by fixing the first two.
There's no reason Mayfield shouldn't be successful. It didn't manifest on the field in 2019 in efficiency but Jarvis Landry (83 catches, 1,174 yards, six touchdowns) and Odell Beckham (74 catches, 1,034 yards, four touchdowns) were among the league's most productive receiving tandems. It doesn't get much better than Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt in the backfield. Throw in new tight end Austin Hooper, and the Browns have one of the best assortments of skill players in the NFL.
Negatives
Given all those positives, 12th might seem too low. The problem is that many of these ingredients were present in 2019, yet the Browns finished 20th in offensive DVOA, 14th in yards per play and 18th in points per game. If they can prove that patching up the offensive line and bringing on Stefanski fixes those issues, they will finish much higher. If Mayfield does turn out to be the problem with all the added help, this ranking will once again be too high.
There also isn't much depth at receiver. Rashard Higgins is coming back as the presumed third receiver, but Stefanski and the Vikings were one of only two teams that used 21 personnel (two running backs, one tight end) more than any other personnel groupings, per Sharp Football Stats. They even played more 12 personnel than the widely used 11 personnel last season. Hooper and fellow tight ends David Njoku and rookie Harrison Bryant could be the team's de facto third receiver at times.
11. Houston Texans
Offensive Coordinator: Tim Kelly
Positives
In a quarterback-driven league, the Texans offense is going to be dangerous as long as Deshaun Watson is taking the snaps. Despite the heavily criticized GM moves of Bill O'Brien, the Texans still have No. 4 to run the offense, which is enough to keep them in the top third of the league.
There's no replacing DeAndre Hopkins. He's an elite receiver, and his ability to take over games will be missed, but the cupboard isn't bare. Will Fuller V is still an elite deep threat when he's healthy, and the Texans traded for Brandin Cooks and signed Randall Cobb. Kenny Stills remains on the roster, and David Johnson is a much better pass-catching back than Carlos Hyde, who he will replace. There's no condoning the Hopkins trade, but Watson should be able to work with what he has in Houston.
Negatives
The Texans are putting a lot on Johnson, which is not a great strategy. After trading Hopkins for the running back and a second-round pick, which they used on the defensive side of the ball, they'll have to make the deal salvageable by depending on him. If he's anything like the 2016 version that had over 2,000 yards from scrimmage, then that'll work out. However, he averaged 3.7 yards a carry last season and was thoroughly outplayed by Kenyan Drake.
They are relying on too many injury-prone players to stay healthy. Fuller has only played in 42 games over the last four seasons. Johnson missed three games last season and was limited by multiple injuries. Randall Cobb had back and hip injuries last season after missing several games with a hamstring issue in 2018. The Texans are setting themselves up to look like last year's Eagles by the end of the season.
10. Green Bay Packers
Offensive Coordinator: Nathaniel Hackett
Positives
The Packers may not have drafted like it, but Aaron Rodgers is still capable of dragging a subpar core to the playoffs. Look no further than 2019. Outside of Davante Adams, the receiver room was a mess, but the Packers still finished 13-3 and got to the NFC Championship Game, in large part thanks to Rodgers' efficient 26 touchdowns to four interceptions with a passer rating of 95.4.
Rodgers definitely got help from Aaron Jones at running back. In addition to leading the league in rushing touchdowns with 16, he caught 49 passes for 474 yards and another three touchdowns. A.J. Dillon might have been a questionable draft pick, but he should still provide fresh legs, and his powerful running style could be made more effective by facing tired defenses as part of the rotation at running back.
Few offensive lines protected their quarterback for as long as the Packers line kept Rodgers upright on average.
Negatives
While the offensive line as a whole was great and returns most of its members, Bryan Bulaga's departure will hurt. Rick Wagner is coming from Detroit to fill the void, but that is more of a stopgap than a long-term solution.
The obvious negative here is the lack of receiving options outside of Adams. The Packers have received plenty of criticism for not adding a receiver in seven rounds of drafting while trading up for quarterback Jordan Love. They also didn't land any free-agent options that could provide intrigue. Instead, they'll have to hope for more development from Allen Lazard or one of the other receivers who didn't shine when given the opportunity last year.
9. Tennessee Titans
Offensive Coordinator: Arthur Smith
Positives
The Titans return almost every key piece of the offense that caught fire at the end of the season and made it to the AFC Championship Game. They brought back Ryan Tannehill on a long-term deal and Derrick Henry for at least one more season on the franchise tag. Henry had one of the most dominant runs we've seen in a long time and piled up 446 rushing yards in the playoffs.
That still wasn't the wildest thing about the Titans in 2019—that was the revival of Tannehill as a starting quarterback. They seemed to tap into his potential as he led the league in passer rating after taking the job from Marcus Mariota after six games. A.J. Brown's emergence as one of the top deep threats in the league should continue and give the Titans passing game the big-play ability it needs to keep defenses from loading the box to stop Henry.
Negatives
One magical run to the AFC Championship Game can't make us forget about the previous six seasons of Tannehill's career. He was anything but the efficient Game Manager Deluxe we saw with the Titans. It's safer to bet on some regression, which would put even more pressure on Henry, who has 922 carries in the NFL as well as 602 in three seasons with Alabama. Should he go down, rookie Darrynton Evans is likely the next man up, and he's more of a pass-catching Dion Lewis replacement.
The receivers after Brown are nothing to get excited about. Corey Davis is a solid No. 2, but entering his fourth season, he doesn't appear to have upside beyond that. Adam Humphries is now in his sixth season and also appears to be maxed out.
Jack Conklin will be replaced by some combination of Donald Kelly and Isaiah Wilson. Kelly has been the team's swing tackle, while Wilson has a ton of upside and was selected in the first round but is a project who may not be ready to step into that role.
8. Arizona Cardinals
Offensive Coordinator: Kliff Kingsbury (de facto)
Positives
Kliff Kingsbury's first season as an offense-minded head coach didn't disappoint.
Starting Kyler Murray the whole way, the Cards finished 13th in offensive DVOA, 17th in yards per play and 15th in offensive points per game. That's not bad for a team with a rookie quarterback and Larry Fitzgerald still playing the role of No. 1 wide receiver at 36 years old.
They really caught fire once they shifted the lead back role to Kenyan Drake, which didn't happen until nine games into the year. In other words, the offense was just hitting its stride over the back half of the season.
Then the Cardinals added one of the most talented receivers in the league in DeAndre Hopkins without giving up any key players. Now Murray will be in Kingsbury's system for his second year with Drake returning at running back and Hopkins taking the load off Fitzgerald and the emerging Christian Kirk.
Negatives
Whether it was because the Cardinals offensive line wasn't very good or because Murray was holding on to the ball too long, Arizona gave up 50 sacks last season.
Part of the quarterback's development will need to involve getting the ball out faster. Hopkins should help with that, but it's ultimately on Murray and the offensive line to fix the issue. They brought back D.J. Humphries, but either third-round pick Josh Jones or aging veteran Marcus Gilbert will need to fill in at the other tackle spot.
This ranking assumes a big leap for Murray in Year 2 and the continued emergence of Kirk as the team's second receiver. Neither is a safe bet, but they certainly have the surrounding pieces and coaching to live up to their potential.
7. Seattle Seahawks
Offensive Coordinator: Brian Schottenheimer
Positives
Russell Wilson arguably put together his best season last year. He threw for over 4,000 yards for just the third time in his career and did it while throwing 31 touchdowns and only five interceptions. Finally having a true one-two punch at receiver was a big part of that. DK Metcalf was the breakout star of the Seahawks offense with his big-play ability (900 yards on 58 receptions). He will force defenses to pay attention to him over top next season and allow Tyler Lockett to continue his statistical climb. He topped 1,000 yards for the first time in his career.
The running game was a mess by the end of the year, but Chris Carson was having a great season before suffering a hip injury. He was fifth in the league in rushing before going down. He has spent the offseason dealing with the injury and is expected to be back in time for the season.
Negatives
It's a good thing Wilson is one of the top quarterbacks in the league because few quarterbacks could succeed behind the offensive line the Seahawks put in front of him last season. They were 27th in PFF's rankings and gave up 48 sacks. They were busy in the free-agent market, adding B.J. Finney, Cedric Ogbuehi and Brandon Shell, but that feels like trading out their spare parts for other teams' spare parts.
Carson's health has to fall in the negatives column. As good as he was in 2019, he missed two games with a hip injury in 2018 too. They'll need to make sure they have backup behind him or practice some load management. Rashaad Penny is recovering from an ACL tear, so he's not a reliable option either.
6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Offensive Coordinator: Byron Leftwich
Positives
It's no wonder Tom Brady decided to continue his career in Tampa Bay. It wasn't just for the sunny Florida weather. The team also happens to have the best receiver tandem in the league in Chris Godwin and Mike Evans. The two combined for 153 catches, 2,490 yards and 17 touchdowns. If Jameis Winston had only gotten credit for his passes to those two receivers, he would have been 30th in yards and 27th in touchdowns. That's without the production of tight ends Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard, who are now joined by Rob Gronkowski.
The team lost Breshad Perriman, but considering the cast of characters Brady has worked with at various times in his career, it's safe to say he'll find a way to deal. Bruce Arians has a reputation for getting the best out of his quarterbacks. While Brady has a different skill set than his predecessor, Arians is capable of finding a way to make all the pieces fit.
Negatives
The Buccaneers won the offseason, but it's fair to look at the hype with dubious eyes. While the Patriots had little in the way of weapons last season, Brady tied with Winston in bad-throw percentage in 2019. While Winston was posting those numbers with the second-highest intended air yards in the league, Brady was 23rd. Winston threw 30 interceptions, but he also made throws that led to explosive plays. It's fair to wonder what Brady looks like with better talent around him.
The running back position might be devalued these days, but the Bucs still have a weakness there. Ronald Jones II didn't look the part of lead back in 2019, and third-round draft choice Ke'Shawn Vaughn is an unknown commodity.
5. Dallas Cowboys
Offensive Coordinator: Kellen Moore
Positives
The Cowboys failed to make the playoffs last season but don't look at the offense. It was second in DVOA, first in yards per play and fourth in offensive yards per play. You can't ask for much more production than that, and the defense failed the Cowboys.
All of the key ingredients are back for them to be just as dominant on offense. Dak Prescott doesn't have a long-term deal yet, but he returns for 2020. He posted his third season in four years with a passer rating over 90. He also set career highs in attempts (596), yards (4,902) and touchdowns (30). He already had a great one-two punch at receiver in Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup. Now they add CeeDee Lamb, who fell to them at No. 17 and may be the most pro-ready receiver in a loaded draft class.
Ezekiel Elliott is pretty good too. He posted 1,777 yards from scrimmage and 16 touchdowns. The offensive line plays a major role in their rushing success but also protects Prescott better than most in the league. The line gave up just 23 sacks and brings almost everyone back.
Negatives
That elite offensive line took a major blow when Travis Frederick retired. Joe Looney is an established veteran who could step in, but the team also drafted Tyler Biadasz, who could be a steal if his hip and knee injuries are fully healed. Whoever plays center will play an important role in terms of setting the protection and identifying the front.
The Cowboys will also have to adjust to a new offense under Mike McCarthy. Kellen Moore staying on staff should alleviate some of the transition, but this is the highest offense on the list that is welcoming a new head coach.
4. San Francisco 49ers
Offensive Coordinator: Kyle Shanahan (de facto)
Positives
The 49ers break all the rules of modern-day offenses and what it takes to be one of the best. They don't have an elite quarterback. Jimmy Garoppolo is fine, but he isn't going to do what Patrick Mahomes, Drew Brees or Lamar Jackson does. They don't have an elite wide receiver. They don't even have a do-it-all running back. What they do have is a great collection of speed, a game-changing tight end in George Kittle and a coach in Kyle Shanahan who knows how to bring it all together.
It starts up front with an offensive line that paves the way for what the Niners do with their zone rushing attack. They can be versatile in their looks and concepts because it's a veteran group. Joe Staley's retirement could have been a big blow, but the team traded for seven-time Pro Bowler Trent Williams to replace him.
Negatives
Emmanuel Sanders walked away, which left little experience in the receiver room. There are plenty of young players with the ability to replace his production, including first-round draft pick Brandon Aiyuk, but Sanders brought stability to the position after his midseason acquisition, and that will be missed.
3. New Orleans Saints
Offensive Coordinator: Pete Carmichael
Positives
Possibly the best case for the Saints offense is what it did without Drew Brees last season. Taking away one of the best quarterbacks in the game, the Saints went 5-0 and maintained their elite production while Teddy Bridgewater earned another shot at being a starter in Carolina this season. That doesn't take away from Brees, who is one of the most accurate and efficient quarterbacks in the league even at 41 years old. A lot of the credit goes to the weapons he has around him, but more should go to his protection. The O-line gave up 25 sacks in 2019.
Then there are the weapons. Alvin Kamara is one of the best all-around backs in the league. One weakness was the lack of a No. 2 receiver, so they signed Emmanuel Sanders to play that role. Michael Thomas is one of the most dominant receivers in the game, and now he has a running mate.
Negatives
If Brees goes down again, the Saints will turn the reins over to Jameis Winston. Winston is a supremely talented arm, but his decision-making and accuracy would be an interesting fit in Sean Payton's offense. The fact that we're nitpicking a backup quarterback who is a former Pro Bowler and led the NFL in passing yards last season should be evidence enough there isn't much to dislike about the offense.
2. Baltimore Ravens
Offensive Coordinator: Greg Roman
Positives
Lamar Jackson's first season as a full-time starter was unlike anything the NFL has seen. He rushed for more yards than all but five running backs while dissecting defenses with the league's third-highest passer rating. Greg Roman can scheme up unfair run concepts with Jackson's ability to simultaneously be one of the league's best running backs and quarterbacks.
Mark Ingram II made the Ravens the only team with two 1,000-yard rushers. That's not likely to happen this year because the team somehow got better at running back with the addition of J.K. Dobbins. The same back who had 174 total yards in a College Football Playoff semifinal against Clemson is now part of the Ravens' stable of backs. That's just unfair.
Negatives
Like the other teams at the top of this list, you need to reach for negatives. With the bar set so high for Jackson after his first full year of starting, there's a possibility we see some regression. Teams will have a full season of tape to figure out how to mitigate Jackson. They'll likely fail, but they might have better ideas.
The receiving corps could be better. The Ravens don't need them to do as much given their modus operandi of pounding the running game, but tight end Mark Andrews led the team in receiving last year.
1. Kansas City Chiefs
Offensive Coordinator: Eric Bieniemy
Positives
Patrick Mahomes.
No, that's not the whole list. But the Super Bowl MVP is on top of the football world right now. No lead was safe against the Chiefs as Andy Reid and Mahomes erased any deficit they faced on their way to lifting the Lombardi Trophy. It helps that he is surrounded by explosive weapons. Tyreek Hill is a nightmare, and Travis Kelce is a mismatch headache. Sammy Watkins and Demarcus Robinson came back on one-year deals. The continuity is in place for them to pick up where they left off.
The Chiefs might even be more dangerous after the draft, though. They could have ignored offense completely and still topped this list but adding Clyde Edwards-Helaire won't hurt. The dynamic back out of LSU could make a play for Offensive Rookie of the Year and stop the carousel of running backs the Chiefs had last season.
Negatives
If you want to get nitpicky, the interior of the offensive line could be improved. The team didn't make many moves to get better up front other than signing Mike Remmers for depth at tackle and drafting Lucas Niang who is also likely to get a shot at tackle before they resort to moving him to guard.