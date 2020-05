Power-Ranking Every Team's Offense After the 2020 NFL Draft

9 of 32

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Offensive Coordinator: Randy Fichtner

Positives

Ben Roethlisberger is going to play again at some point in 2020. The Steelers were horrific on offense without him, finishing 30th or worse in yards per play, scoring offense and first downs. The 38-year-old quarterback played in just two games in 2019 before an elbow injury ended his season. He told Ed Bouchette of The Athletic that he would have been ready for 2020 OTAs, though he's not sure how much he would've been doing.

One man who will be happy to see Big Ben throwing the ball again is JuJu Smith-Schuster. His production saw a major dip with a career-low 552 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games in 2019. Still, his first two seasons indicate he has the talent to bounce back with better quarterback play and give the Steelers one of the best slot receivers in the NFL. He could team up with Diontae Johnson and James Washington to resurrect the passing game.

The offensive line played fairly well despite all of the issues without Roethlisberger. They were PFF's ninth-ranked unit.

Negatives

The free fall the offense went through without Roethlisberger last season speaks poorly to how prepared they are for life after him. It's fair to wonder what his arm will be like when he comes back from the injury, and he was the tide that apparently raised all boats in Pittsburgh.

There's hope for the receiving corps. Smith-Schuster could have a bounce-back season. Eric Ebron and Chase Claypool join the fold to give two big targets downfield. Washington and Johnson earned valuable experience last season. Yet the running game was bad last season. The offensive line may have graded well on PFF, but they tied for last in yards before contact. James Conner only played in 10 games last season and didn't live up to his potential, and Benny Snell Jr. didn't look prepared to take over.

If Roethlisberger is back to his peak powers, this unit will finish much higher than its current ranking, but that's a lot to put on an aging quarterback.