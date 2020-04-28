4-Star PF William Jeffress Jr. Commits to Pittsburgh over Notre Dame, More

4-Star PF William Jeffress Jr. Commits to Pittsburgh over Notre Dame, MoreApril 28, 2020
Credit: Evan Daniels, 247Sports
Power forward William Jeffress committed to Pittsburgh on Tuesday.
The full commitment video can be viewed here.
Jeffress ranks 11th at his position and 58th overall in the 2020 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings. The Erie, Pennsylvania, native also received scholarship offers from Baylor, Notre Dame and Penn State.
