4-Star PF William Jeffress Jr. Commits to Pittsburgh over Notre Dame, More

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 28, 2020

Credit: Evan Daniels, 247Sports

Power forward William Jeffress committed to Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

The full commitment video can be viewed here.

Jeffress ranks 11th at his position and 58th overall in the 2020 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings. The Erie, Pennsylvania, native also received scholarship offers from Baylor, Notre Dame and Penn State.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

