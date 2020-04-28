Kendrick Perkins Says He Should've Handled Kevin Durant Feud Differently

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Former NBA center Kendrick Perkins said he should have avoided a public feud in January with Kevin Durant, his teammate across five years with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Perkins discussed the situation during an appearance on the Runnin' Plays Podcast (via Logan Murdock of NBC Sports Bay Area) released Tuesday.

"If I could have handled it any other way, I would have," Perkins said. "I would have took a different approach. I wouldn't have fired back at him."

He added: "I wouldn't have responded. I probably should have just took the blow that he delivered and just sent him a text and was like, 'Bro, I wasn't coming at you like that,' and just let it be gone. Instead of for me, saying, 'You know what? I'm about to attack you and hit you where it hurt.' And I did shoot some below-the-belt slugs that I wish I wouldn't have done."

