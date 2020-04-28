Roseman: Missing Russell Wilson in 2012 Played into Eagles Drafting Jalen Hurts

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman hinted Monday missing out on Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in the 2012 NFL draft played a role in selecting Jalen Hurts in the second round of this year's draft Friday night.

Roseman didn't mention Wilson by name during an interview with John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia, but his description of the situation matches up with the Seahawks signal-caller and the team's third-round pick that year, Nick Foles:

"In 2012, we had a vision. We had a vision that we would draft a quarterback who's been extremely successful, and I don't want tampering charges on me, but I think we can understand who that was, and then come back in the fourth round and draft a quarterback who won a world championship for us and go back-to-back. And I feel like we got a little cute. And I don't know that there's a big difference between taking the 53rd pick in the draft and taking a pick in the third round if you feel strongly about a guy."

