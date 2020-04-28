Brodie Lee and Top Potential Opponents for Jon Moxley at AEW Double or Nothing

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

With Double or Nothing less than one month away, one of the biggest questions related to the pay-per-view is who Jon Moxley will defend the AEW World Championship against.

Double or Nothing is set to happen on a closed set with no fans in attendance rather than in Las Vegas as planned because of the coronavirus pandemic, but it still promises to be a huge show, and Moxley will undoubtedly be one of the headliners.

COVID-19 forced AEW to tape a lot of content in advance and the absence of several top stars has made it tough to build storylines, but that may soon change, as AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that Dynamite will return to Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida, for a live episode May 6.

With the build toward Double or Nothing likely to ramp up in a big way on that show, here are a few AEW stars who stand out as the top candidates to challenge Moxley at the pay-per-view.

Brodie Lee

No performer in AEW has been more consistently dominant in recent weeks than Brodie Lee, who was revealed as the leader of Dark Order last month.

While most of Lee's bouts have been enhancement matches, it is clear that AEW is trying to build him toward a top spot, and it won't be at all surprising if that leads to him getting an AEW World Championship match at Double or Nothing.

After beating Chris Jericho for the title at Revolution and retaining it against Jake Hager a couple of weeks ago, it seems likely that Mox is done with The Inner Circle for now. That is supported by the fact and Jericho and Co. seem more preoccupied with Matt Hardy and The Elite.

If that is the case, then someone new has to emerge, and Lee makes sense on multiple levels.

For starters, Lee is the leader of a heel stable, and Moxley is coming off a feud with the leader of a heel stable in Jericho. Moxley thrives as the lone wolf babyface who is ready and willing to beat the odds at all times, which is an angle that AEW could go back to with Moxley against Lee and all of Dark Order.

Also, Lee previously wrestled in WWE as Luke Harper where he and Moxley, then known as Dean Ambrose, mixed it up plenty of times.

Since Lee and Moxley already have familiarity and chemistry, putting them in the ring against each other on somewhat short notice with little build is a good way to mitigate the risk of the AEW World Championship match falling flat.

While it may seem a bit soon to put Lee in such a big spot, having him go for the title early will help establish him as a top heel, and there are also ways for him to lose without looking bad, such as botched interference from his minions, which would play into his unreasonable boss character.

MJF

MJF began 2020 on an absolute roll and scored the biggest victory of his career at Revolution when he cheated to defeat Cody.

While MJF seemed well on his way to the top of the card and an AEW Championship opportunity, things changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. MJF hasn't had a match since the March 11 episode of Dynamite and his appearances have been sporadic.

MJF appeared on last week's show and cut a promo in front of his home saying he was injured. While it is possible that the injury could be legitimate, it is likely that AEW is using it as a storyline explanation for MJF being away due to the fact that he is from an area that has been hit hard by COVID-19.

AEW has avoided using wrestlers based in coronavirus hot spots such as New York and California, but that may soon change with Dynamite going back live May 6.

If that is the case and MJF isn't actually injured, he makes plenty of sense as Moxley's opponent. He has earned the right based on his victory over Cody, plus he is arguably the strongest heel AEW has.

MJF and Moxley could have some great battles on the mic, plus the presence of Wardlow in MJF's corner would allow Moxley to work as the underdog.

Starting the feud this late in the game wouldn't be ideal, but MJF is such a skilled heel that he could make an AEW World title feud and match with Moxley feel like a big deal in a short amount of time.

Darby Allin

Moxley's Double or Nothing opponent could depend on how the TNT Championship tournament plays out on Wednesday's episode of Dynamite.

The semifinals of the tourney are scheduled for Wednesday with Cody facing Darby Allin and Lance Archer taking on Dustin Rhodes. If Cody and Archer win as expected to set up an anticipated showdown at Double or Nothing, it would leave a clear path for Allin to the AEW World Championship.

While Moxley and Allin are technically both babyfaces, Allin is more of a tweener who is willing to act heelish and work against faces in certain situations.

Moxley and Allin already have plenty of history that could contribute to them facing off at Double or Nothing.

They had a singles match against each other back in November that Moxley won, and they later teamed together in March against Jericho and Sammy Guevara.

Mox never made it into the match, though, since he was attacked by The Inner Circle ahead of time. That forced Allin to fight on his own in a losing effort. It wasn't until the match was over that Moxley showed up and attempted to fight back.

Perhaps Allin could spin Moxley's absence into a narrative that Mox purposely hung him out to dry, which would be a good jumping-off point for their rivalry.

