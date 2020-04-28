WWE Raw Ratings Dip to 1.82M Viewers Amid Money in the Bank PPV Build

Brian Ach/Getty Images

Monday's episode of Raw on USA Network, headlined by a Money in the Bank contract signing between WWE champion Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins, saw its viewership decrease slightly compared to last week.

According to Showbuzz Daily, Monday's Raw in the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, with no fans in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic, averaged 1.817 million viewers during its three-hour broadcast. That was down from last week's 1.842 million, which was an all-time low for a non-holiday show.

Raw was headlined by McIntyre and Rollins making their match at Money in the Bank official. Both Superstars cut convincing promos before the segment predictably devolved into violence.

McIntyre laid out Rollins with a vicious headbutt before Murphy showed up to make the save on Rollins' behalf. Rollins embraced Murphy only to move out of the way and allow his disciple to eat a massive Claymore Kick from the WWE champion to close the show.

Raw opened with Money in the Bank ladder match participants Aleister Black, Rey Mysterio and Apollo Crews appearing on the VIP Lounge with MVP. However, they were interrupted by Zelina Vega and her stable of Andrade, Angel Garza and Austin Theory, which led to a six-man tag team match.

Crews scored the win for his team by pinning Andrade, which led to a backstage altercation between them. Vega agreed that Andrade would put the United States Championship on the line against Crews later in the night, but Crews tweaked his knee during the match, which led to it being stopped. He was also removed from the Money in the Bank ladder match.

Jinder Mahal also returned from injury on the show. Mahal beat Akira Tozawa in his first match in nearly 11 months and was announced as a former WWE champion, which suggests WWE may have big plans for him.

Also, a scheduled Triple Threat match between Money in the Bank ladder match participants Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax and Asuka never got started, as Jax left them both laying when she threw a ladder at them.

Other Raw results included both Bobby Lashley and the team of Ricochet and Cedric Alexander winning enhancement matches, plus Liv Morgan beating Ruby Riott for the second consecutive week.

A Raw Tag Team Championship match between The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders was announced for next week's Raw, which will be the final episode prior to the Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

