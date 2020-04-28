NBA Draft 2020: Analyzing Latest Predictions for James Wiseman, Top Prospects

Steve Dykes/Getty Images

James Wiseman enters the 2020 NBA draft at a disadvantage due to his lack of playing time over the last 12 months and the minimal needs at center for teams projected to have early selections.

Even though those factors are going against him, Wiseman could be one of the first players chosen because of his upside.

Georgia guard Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball could be better fits at the top of the draft since some of the NBA's worst teams have centers already in place.

Edwards and Ball are projected to be top-five picks by most experts, while there is a bit more variety when it comes to Wiseman.

Analyzing Latest Predictions

James Wiseman

Wiseman is considered the best center in the draft class, but he is not a lock to be the first player off the board.

In fact, there is a wider variety among experts for where he will land compared to others.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman has Wiseman falling to No. 5 with the Detroit Pistons, while The Athletic's Sam Vecenie projected him to go to Detroit at No. 4.

NBC Sports' Rob Dauster listed Wiseman as the No. 3 prospect, while CBS Sports' Kyle Boone had the center falling all the way down to No. 8.

The top college recruit from a year ago has a terrific skill set, but it was not on display much over the last 12 months.

Wiseman had two double-doubles in three games before he was issued a 12-game suspension.

Instead of returning for the conclusion of Memphis' season, he opted to start preparing for the NBA draft.

Cleveland's trade deadline acquisition of Andre Drummond and Karl-Anthony Towns being in Minnesota likely takes those two teams away from the Wiseman sweepstakes.

After losing Drummond, Detroit could add Wiseman to partner with Christian Wood in a younger frontcourt.

Golden State might be persuaded to take Wiseman, but it may find Edwards to be a better fit due to his shooting ability.

Anthony Edwards

Wasserman and Vecenie both list Edwards as the No. 1 overall selection in their most-recent mock drafts.

The shooting guard had a full season to show off his talents at Georgia, but he failed to carry the Bulldogs close to a potential NCAA men's basketball tournament berth.

He averaged 19.1 points and 5.2 rebounds per game while shooting 40.2 percent from the field.

Edwards' scoring ability makes him the best possible fit in Golden State's system that lends itself more to shooters.

Wasserman noted that Edwards is the "popular answer for the best prospect in the draft."

Edwards does need to improve his three-point shooting, as he went 29.4 percent from beyond the arc, but the Warriors are the perfect fit to help him work on that number.

If Golden State returns to full strength next season, Edwards should be a solid complementary piece to Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, if the Warriors go in that direction.

LaMelo Ball

Both Boone and his CBS Sports colleague Gary Parrish have Ball earning the honor of No. 1 overall selection.

The point guard took an alternative route to the NBA by playing a season in the NBL with the Illawarra Hawks.

The main draw to the point guard will be his on-ball ability, and he should improve on his shooting as his game progresses.

If the Warriors do not land Edwards, they could look to Ball to become one of the top distributors for their collection of scorers.

The most ideal fit for Ball could be the New York Knicks, who have a direct point guard need. Boone and Vecenie both project him to go there.

New York needs a distributor to go along with R.J. Barrett and Mitchell Robinson, but it may not be high enough in the first round to land Ball.

The Knicks currently hold the sixth-best odds to win the draft lottery, and if they remain in that position, they may have to trade up for Ball.

If no surprises occur in the lottery process, Golden State or Minnesota could be his ideal landing spot.

If he lands with the Timberwolves, he could receive more playing time right away next to D'Angelo Russell since they have less guard depth than the Warriors.

