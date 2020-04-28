Patriots' Justin Rohrwasser Says He'll Remove Tattoo of 'The Three Percenters'

Tim Warner/Getty Images

New England Patriots rookie kicker Justin Rohrwasser said Monday he'll have a tattoo associated with "The Three Percenters," a right-wing militia group, removed from his arm.

Rohrwasser spoke with WBZ-TV (via ESPN's Mike Reiss) about becoming aware of the symbol's usage during the 2020 NFL draft.

"As soon as I saw what it was linked to on Saturday, it was exactly that time I knew I had to get it totally taken off my body," he said. "I said cover it up [to reporters], but I want to get it removed from my body. It's shameful that I had it on there ignorantly."

Rohrwasser previously discussed the tattoo after the Pats selected him Saturday in the fifth round out of Marshall, making him the first kicker off the board in this year's draft.

"I got that tattoo when I was a teenager and I have a lot of family in the military. I thought it stood for a military-support symbol at the time," he told reporters. "Obviously, it's evolved into something that I do not want to represent. When I look back on it, I should have done way more research before I put any mark or symbol like that on my body, and it's not something I ever want to represent. It will be covered."

Rohrwasser spent his first two college seasons at Rhode Island before transferring to Marshall.

He's coming off a strong senior campaign that saw him make 18 of his 21 field-goal attempts (85.7 percent), with a long of 53 yards, and 35 of his 36 extra points (97.2 percent). In all, he made 48 of 62 field goals (77.4 percent) and 118 of 123 extra points (95.9 percent) in college.

Rohrwasser is the only kicker on the Patriots' roster following the draft, so the starting job will be his unless the front office signs someone to compete with him before training camp.

New England is seeking a long-term replacement for Stephen Gostkowski, who was placed on injured reserve in October and released in March.

Gostkowski is the fifth-most accurate field-goal kicker in NFL history.