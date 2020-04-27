Apollo Crews Ruled Out of WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match with Knee Injury

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Apollo Crews will miss the Money in the Bank ladder match May 10 after suffering a knee injury on Raw, the promotion announced Monday.

Crews hurt his knee while challenging Andrade for the United States Championship. His replacement for the ladder match has yet to be announced.

He initially qualified for the MITB match after beating MVP on the April 20 edition of Raw.

The injury appears to be part of a storyline given how it was the focal point of Crews' bout with Andrade. He initially tweaked the knee on a moonsault to the outside, and the champion targeted it throughout the encounter before a referee stoppage.

Money in the Bank is just under two weeks away, with one more Raw between now and the pay-per-view. Perhaps Crews can somehow find his way back into the ladder match, with the knee injury making him the clear underdog to add a layer of drama to the already highly anticipated event.