Justin Herbert's 'Physical Traits Are off the Charts', Says Chargers GM Telesco

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 28, 2020

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Chargers used their sixth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft to grab former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert last Thursday night.  

Chargers general manager Tom Telesco discussed why the franchise circled Herbert as its quarterback of the future while visiting SiriusXM NFL Radio earlier Monday:

"He's much bigger—and that was the one thing I noticed when I saw him live this past year was just how big he is," Telesco said. "He's 6'6", 240. Very athletic, very fast for a taller quarterback. He's tough. He's highly competitive. The arm strength is all there."

Head coach Anthony Lynn similarly showered Herbert with compliments on Monday:

Herbert seems just as excited to be joining the Chargers and addressed any questions surrounding his intangibles:

Video Play Button

In fact, the 22-year-old unknowingly foreshadowed this as a young boy:

Herbert ended his collegiate career with career-best marks: 3,471 yards, 32 touchdowns and six interceptions across 14 games for the 12-2 Ducks. He further enhanced his draft stock by leading the Ducks to a 28-27 Rose Bowl win over Wisconsin before earning MVP honors at January's Senior Bowl.

L.A. needed a new franchise quarterback after 38-year-old Philip Rivers left in free agency for the Indianapolis Colts last month. Rivers had started every game for the Chargers since 2006.

Herbert will compete with 30-year-old Tyrod Taylor for the starting job. The other quarterback on the Chargers' roster is 2019 fifth-rounder Easton Stick.



