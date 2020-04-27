Giants Rumors: Markus Golden Receives UFA Contract Tender from NYG

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 28, 2020

New York Giants linebacker Markus Golden (44) lines up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. The Giants won the game 32-31. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)
Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Markus Golden will have until July 22 to negotiate a contract with a team other than the New York Giants after they assigned an unrestricted free agent tender on the pass-rusher, according to ESPN's Field Yates on Monday:

Golden played for the Giants on a one-year contract last season.  

The 29-year-old was taken in the second round (No. 58 overall) by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2015 NFL draft. He stayed in Arizona through the 2018 season.

The Missouri product recorded 10 sacks along with a career-high 27 quarterback hits and 72 tackles across 16 regular-season contests for the Giants last season. It was a breakthrough campaign after a torn ACL limited him to four games in 2017 and 11 games in 2018 with the Cardinals.

It was reported over the weekend that Golden was in talks with the Giants and Detroit Lions:

New York took four linebackers in the sixth and seventh rounds of the draft while also adding former Green Bay inside linebacker Blake Martinez and former Green Bay outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell during free agency in March.

