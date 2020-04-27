UNC's Roy Williams Called Michael Jordan 'Best 6'4" HS Player I've Ever Seen'

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Michael Jordan is considered to be the best at many things.

North Carolina head coach Roy Williams added high school basketball to the list during an appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd earlier Monday:

"He was not a bad high school player," Williams added, clearing up the famous story that Jordan grew from a poor high school player into perhaps the greatest basketball player of all time. "He just didn't make the varsity as a sophomore. They kept him on the JV team."

The conversation was sparked by The Last Dance, a 10-part documentary series airing on ESPN from April 19 through May 17 with two new episodes debuting every Sunday night. The documentary takes an intimate look at Jordan and the members of the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls.

Williams has been featured throughout the first four episodes that have aired.

"Michael Jordan tells me one day he wants to be the best player to ever play [at UNC]," Williams said during a The Last Dance episode on April 19 (h/t HeelsUpdates). "And I said, 'Well, you've got to work harder than you did in high school.' He said, 'I worked as hard as everybody else.' I said, 'Oh, excuse me. I thought you just told me you wanted to be the best player to ever play here.' He said, 'I'm gonna show you. Nobody'll ever work as hard as I work.'"

Jordan went on to win the 1982 national championship with the Tar Heels before going third overall to the Bulls in the 1984 NBA draft. The 57-year-old Hall of Famer accrued countless individual accolades in Chicago.

The Last Dance focuses on Jordan's sixth and final NBA title, marking the end of the Bulls dynasty of the 1990s.