LeBron James: Michael Jordan Winning 1st NBA Title 'Damn Near Had Me Tearing Up'

Reed Saxon/Associated Press

LeBron James, like the rest of us, is enjoying ESPN's documentary miniseries on the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls, The Last Dance.

James tweeted Monday that seeing the images of Michael Jordan crying and pressing his forehead against the Larry O'Brien Trophy after winning his first NBA title in 1990-91 against the Los Angeles Lakers made him emotional:

James understands the struggle trying to win that first championship. It took Jordan seven seasons to get his first ring; it took James nine years. Before winning his first title, Jordan had the reputation of being a great scorer who couldn't lead a team to championships; James dealt with the reputation of not being clutch when the spotlight grew brightest.

Both proved those takes wrong through their careers. But as James noted Monday, doing so—and winning that first title—was no easy feat.