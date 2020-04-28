NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Knicks' Draft Plans, Wizards Scouting LaMelo Ball

Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images

After seeing the success of the recently completed 2020 NFL draft, the NBA should be plenty optimistic about the attention its own rookie class will receive.

Best of all for basketball fans, there's even some progress toward the 2020 NBA draft too. Midnight on Sunday night into Monday morning marked the deadline for underclassmen to declare. Early entrants can still withdraw, but all other prospects will return to college for another year.

As a result, the rumor mill should start spinning quite rapidly in the near future. For now, though, a couple of reports have provided early insight into possible plans for the draft.

Knicks Looking to Trade Up?

If the NBA decided to end the regular season today, the New York Knicks would hold the league's sixth-worst record. Based on current odds, they'd be guaranteed a top-10 pick. Barring a surprise, they would keep and use that selection.

But the Knicks also own the Los Angeles Clippers' first-round choice because of the Marcus Morris trade in February.

Marc Berman of the New York Post noted the Knicks may feel compelled to move up from No. 27.

"The Knicks have a share of young assets—and cash—to trade up to snare Alabama speedy point guard Kira Lewis [Jr.]," he wrote. "In these uncertain times, teams might be willing to trade back if a team is willing to fork over money."

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

As a sophomore, Lewis averaged 18.5 points, 5.2 assists and 1.8 steals while shooting 36.6 percent from three.

"If nothing else, NBA teams should see a ball-handler who can break down defenses, slash to the hoop and drive-and-kick," B/R's draft expert Jonathan Wasserman said of Lewis.

And the Knicks desperately need to upgrade the position.

Yes, it's a familiar story. New York has continually searched for an answer at point guard, yet none of Frank Ntilikina, Elfrid Payton or Dennis Smith Jr. are definite long-term pieces. They'll all be free agents in the summer of 2021, per HoopsHype.

Lewis isn't a certain star, either, but the Knicks have good reason to target him as the next hopeful option.

Wizards Doing Homework on LaMelo

One of the more interesting roster-related questions of the 2020 offseason is what the Washington Wizards believe should be the future of their backcourt.

John Wall's massive contract runs through 2022-23, and it's unlikely the Wizards can move him elsewhere. Whether they'd actually trade Bradley Beal—who averaged 30.5 points this season—is up for debate, but teams would be more interested in him.

Either way, will Washington actually consider LaMelo Ball?

"The Wizards did their due diligence on Ball this season, sending multiple people to Australia to scout him in-person as well as hiring a scout based full-time in the area," Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington recently reported.

In 12 appearances this season, Ball registered 17 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game. He's an inefficient long-range shooter and must improve defensively—a couple of problem areas that conspicuously overlap with Wall. But he's a tremendous passer with incredible vision and clear offensive upside.

Plus, a roster short on top-tier talent—especially if Beal is traded—shouldn't be as worried about perfect fits.

This whole conversation, in fairness, hinges on the ping-pong balls. The Wizards are currently ninth in the overall standings, so the lottery may not be particularly kind anyway. It's possible Ball is selected before they're on the clock.

If the opportunity arises, though, Washington could add an elite talent at a cheap price. That would only further complicate a tricky, franchise-shaping decision.

