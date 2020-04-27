Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif Working at Nursing Home Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who holds Doctor of Medicine and Master of Surgery degrees, has been working at a long-term care facility in Canada to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Duvernay-Tardif wrote of his experience in a first-person article for Sports Illustrated:

"A few days ago, health ministry officials started a campaign to recruit health care professionals, especially students in medicine and nursing. It's now possible for me to go back and help. I had already wanted to, but when it's real, it hits you, the gravity involved. Now, the discussion shifts from I want to go back to how am I going to go back? I discussed with my girlfriend whether we will continue to sleep in the same bed or live in the same apartment. These conversations made me realize even more the sacrifices that people in health care, on the front line, are making."

