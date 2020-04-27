Michael Jordan Once Severed Finger Tendon Cutting a Cigar, Might've Missed Games

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 27, 2020

Basketball legend Michael Jordan smokes a cigar while watching the fourball match on the first day of the Ryder Cup golf tournament, at Gleneagles, Scotland, Friday, Sept. 26, 2014. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham/Associated Press

Many blame former Bulls general manager Jerry Krause for pushing Michael Jordan into retirement in 1998 and breaking up a team that won three straight championships. 

However, it's worth noting that Jordan may not have been able to play most of the 1999 lockout-shortened season due to a severed tendon in his finger.

He managed to slice his finger while attempting to cut a cigar. ESPN's Zach Lowe reminded many of the long-forgotten tidbit in his recent profile of Toni Kukoc.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Thomas regretful, Laimbeer defiant for Bulls snub

    Chicago Bulls logo
    Chicago Bulls

    Thomas regretful, Laimbeer defiant for Bulls snub

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    Big 3s That Never Won an NBA Championship

    Whether lack of time or simply choking in the playoffs, we compiled the best trios that never won it all

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Big 3s That Never Won an NBA Championship

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking Every Draft Class from 2000-2010 📊

    Stars dominate this discussion, but depth plays a part too. We break down which classes made the biggest imprints.

    Chicago Bulls logo
    Chicago Bulls

    Ranking Every Draft Class from 2000-2010 📊

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking NBA's Top 10 Superstar Jersey Numbers 🔢

    The idea that a jersey number says something about a player has transcended generations. 23, anyone?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ranking NBA's Top 10 Superstar Jersey Numbers 🔢

    Mandela Namaste
    via Bleacher Report