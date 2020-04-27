Michael Jordan Once Severed Finger Tendon Cutting a Cigar, Might've Missed Games

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

Many blame former Bulls general manager Jerry Krause for pushing Michael Jordan into retirement in 1998 and breaking up a team that won three straight championships.

However, it's worth noting that Jordan may not have been able to play most of the 1999 lockout-shortened season due to a severed tendon in his finger.

He managed to slice his finger while attempting to cut a cigar. ESPN's Zach Lowe reminded many of the long-forgotten tidbit in his recent profile of Toni Kukoc.

