2020 NFL Draft Results: Team Grades, List of Colleges with Most Players Selected

Among the many enjoyable things about the NFL draft, the number of possible perspectives is a primary one.

For some football fans, they're focused on how their favorite NFL team executed the draft. Do analysts view it favorably? Is this incoming group of players loaded with immediate contributors and perhaps even a few long-term stars?

Conversely, others take a college-focused angle. Fans love to boast about the NFL pipeline their favorite school has become—or maybe is in the process of becoming.

We're highlighting both of those angles and breaking down the latter item, featuring four of the best NFL producers in 2020.

2020 NFL Draft Team Grades

A Range: Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

B Range: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans, Washington

C Range: Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks

D Range: Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans

Colleges With Most Draft Picks

LSU (14): QB Joe Burrow, EDGE K'Lavon Chaisson, WR Justin Jefferson, LB Patrick Queen, RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, S Grant Delpit, CB Kristian Fulton, G Damien Lewis, C Lloyd Cushenberry III, LB Jacob Phillips, T Saahdiq Charles, DT Rashard Lawrence, LS Blake Ferguson, TE Stephen Sullivan

Not only did LSU enjoy the most first-round selections (five) of any school, the program tied an NFL record with 14 total players chosen in the 2020 draft.

The most notable, of course, is quarterback Joe Burrow. He's headed to the Cincinnati Bengals, who used the No. 1 overall selection on the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner. Burrow threw for 60 touchdowns and led LSU to a national championship.

Four others—K'Lavon Chaisson, Justin Jefferson, Patrick Queen and Clyde Edwards-Helaire—went in the first round.

Chaisson (Jacksonville Jaguars), Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings) and Queen (Baltimore Ravens) have an excellent chance to start as rookies. Edwards-Helaire, meanwhile, is likely to fill a rotational role on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ohio State (10): EDGE Chase Young, CB Jeff Okudah, CB Damon Arnette, RB J.K. Dobbins, DT Davon Hamilton, OG Jonah Jackson, LB Malik Harrison, S Jordan Fuller, WR KJ Hill, DE Jashon Cornell

Buckeyes fans will be quick to claim Burrow—an amicable Ohio State transfer—but the Big Ten power had a terrific first round even without the quarterback.

Chase Young (Washington) and Jeff Okudah (Detroit Lions) flew off the board at second and third overall too. Granted, both of those selections were expected. But the Las Vegas Raiders pulled a surprise and took Damon Arnette at No. 18.

Detroit ultimately picked Okudah, Jonah Jackson and Jason Cornell, while the Ravens added J.K. Dobbins and Malik Harrison.

Michigan (10): IOL Cesar Ruiz, EDGE Josh Uche, OG Ben Bredeson, S Khaleke Hudson, DE Mike Danna, OG Michael Onenwu, WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, OL Jon Runyan Jr., S Josh Metellus, S Jordan Glasgow

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

While any selection is exciting, Michigan had a relatively quiet opening to the draft. Cesar Ruiz went to the New Orleans Saints in the first round, and the New England Patriots targeted Josh Uche in the second. That was all for Thursday and Friday.

Michigan had a very busy Saturday, though.

Led by Ben Bredeson to the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth round, eight Wolverines heard their names on the final day of the draft. The Patriots paired Uche with sixth-rounder Michael Onenwu, ending as the one franchise to take two Michigan players.

Alabama (9): QB Tua Tagovailoa, OT Jedrick Wills, WR Henry Ruggs III, WR Jerry Jeudy, S Xavier McKinney, CB Trevon Diggs, DL Raekwon Davis, EDGE Terrell Lewis, EDGE Anfernee Jennings

While it's no surprise Alabama had nine players drafted, each one happened during the first two days of the draft.

The Tide boasted four first-round picks—the second-most for any school—headlined by Tua Tagovailoa. Although it's possible he sits behind Ryan Fitzpatrick in 2020, Tagovailoa is considered the quarterback of the future for Miami.

Wills joined the Cleveland Browns before the Raiders picked Henry Ruggs III and Denver Broncos added Jerry Jeudy.

Xavier McKinney (New York Giants), Trevon Diggs (Dallas Cowboys) and Raekwon Davis (Dolphins) all went in the second round.

