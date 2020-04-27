WWE 2K Battlegrounds Trailer, 2020 Release Window Revealed in Place of WWE 2K21

Ron Elkman/Sports Imagery/Getty Images

Wrestling fans will have a brand new video game in the 2K series with the introduction of WWE 2K Battlegrounds.

IGN released a trailer for the upcoming game Monday:

An announcement for the game stated that it is scheduled to be released in the fall, with more information coming available in the next few months.

The new project will be in place of WWE 2K21 as the company will not release a simulation game this year.

WWE has been producing annual video games for almost 20 years, with 2K handling the titles since 2013.

However, the latest installment was panned by critics and gamers alike. According to Metacritic, users gave the Xbox One version of WWE 2K20 a score of 1.1 out of 10, while the PlayStation 4 version was rated just 1.5. Neither one topped 50 out of 100 in the critics' scores.

The creators went in a different direction with WWE 2K Battlegrounds, which is considered "a completely new WWE gaming experience that will feature arcade-style action and over-the-top Superstar designs, environments and moves."

Considering the trailer featured wrestlers summoning fire from their hands and being thrown in with alligators, it's clear this is a very different type of game.