Isiah Thomas Responds to Michael Jordan's 'Assh--e' Comment on 'The Last Dance'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 27, 2020

CHICAGO - 1989: Isiah Thomas #11 of the Detroit Pistons looks to pass against Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls during an NBA game in 1989 at the Chicago Stadium in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1989 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Anyone who watched Sunday's installments of The Last Dance will know two things: 

1) Dennis Rodman was wild.

2) Michael Jordan still holds a grudge against Isiah Thomas.

Jordan's choice quote came when he was played comments made by Thomas, who shifted blame away from himself for how MJ was treated—particularly the Pistons' decision to not shake the Bulls' hands as they walked off the court after losing 1991 Eastern Conference Finals. 

"You can show me anything you want. It's no way you can convince me he wasn't an assh--e," Jordan said in the doc.

Thomas responded to Jordan's comments Monday on Get Up:

"In terms of how we felt at that particular time as champions, we were coming down, Michael Jordan was coming up. And in coming up, you have certain emotions. And in coming down as champions, you have certain emotions. And I've said this a many of times: Looking back over the years, had we had the opportunity to do it all over again, I think all of us would make a different decision. 

"Now, me, myself, personally, I paid a heavy price for that decision. And in paying that price, you know, I understand that this is the sports world and everything else, but at the same time looking back over in terms of how we felt at that particular time, our emotional state and how we exited the floor, we actually gave the world the opportunity to look at us in a way that we never really tried to position ourselves in or project ourselves in that way. So it's unfortunate that it happened, but that's just how it was during that period of time."

      

