Rams HC Sean McVay Sought Advice from Clippers' Doc Rivers for Virtual Meetings

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 27, 2020

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Before creating his virtual offseason program for the Los Angeles Rams, head coach Sean McVay sought advice from Doc Rivers, who has become experienced with this type of situation. 

The Los Angeles Clippers coach reportedly advised McVay to keep online meetings with players to 12-20 minutes, according to Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times

"Always splicing in some TV clips is a good way," McVay was also told, "as long as they say nice things about the players from the commentary."

The NBA season has been suspended since March because of the coronavirus, but Rivers said this month that his staff is "staying in contact with our players daily," per Yash Matange of NBA.com.

After holding the draft in a virtual format last weekend, NFL teams will now try to use a similar strategy to begin instruction for the upcoming season. It's a new situation for all coaches and players, so relying on anyone with experience could be helpful.

Video Play Button

Related

    Sizing Up the Potential 2021 Draft QB Class

    Next year should have some signal-callers worth waiting for 🤞

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Sizing Up the Potential 2021 Draft QB Class

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Way-Too-Early 2021 Mock Draft 💭

    @nfldraftscout makes his predictions for Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields and more 👉

    Los Angeles Rams logo
    Los Angeles Rams

    Way-Too-Early 2021 Mock Draft 💭

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    2020 Draft Most-Watched Ever

    NFL draft crushes previous high with 55M total viewers over three-day event

    Los Angeles Rams logo
    Los Angeles Rams

    2020 Draft Most-Watched Ever

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Jay Cutler, Kristin Cavallari Getting Divorce

    Former Bears QB and reality TV star had been together 10 years

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jay Cutler, Kristin Cavallari Getting Divorce

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report