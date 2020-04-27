Rams HC Sean McVay Sought Advice from Clippers' Doc Rivers for Virtual Meetings

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Before creating his virtual offseason program for the Los Angeles Rams, head coach Sean McVay sought advice from Doc Rivers, who has become experienced with this type of situation.

The Los Angeles Clippers coach reportedly advised McVay to keep online meetings with players to 12-20 minutes, according to Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.

"Always splicing in some TV clips is a good way," McVay was also told, "as long as they say nice things about the players from the commentary."

The NBA season has been suspended since March because of the coronavirus, but Rivers said this month that his staff is "staying in contact with our players daily," per Yash Matange of NBA.com.

After holding the draft in a virtual format last weekend, NFL teams will now try to use a similar strategy to begin instruction for the upcoming season. It's a new situation for all coaches and players, so relying on anyone with experience could be helpful.