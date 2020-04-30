3 Low-Key Candidates for Every Major NBA Award

1 of 7

Projected Finalists: Lawrence Frank, Sam Presti, Pat Riley



Low-Key Candidates

Danny Ainge



The Boston Celtics suffered a slight talent downgrade when they went from Kyrie Irving to Kemba Walker, but it helped correct their chemistry problems and made the team better together. Danny Ainge deserves credit both for that adjustment and for not panicking about Al Horford's departure. Many assumed the Shamrocks needed a major move at center, but they've hardly been exposed on the interior without one.

It's too early to tell how 2019 No. 14 pick Romeo Langford will pan out, but No. 22 pick Grant Williams has already carved out a rotation role as a combo big. Off-the-radar import Javonte Green has typically delivered when called upon, too.

Rob Pelinka

The megadeal for Anthony Davis might have been largely orchestrated by the unibrowed superstar and his camp, but Rob Pelinka still had to make the puzzle pieces fit. Even if the price tag was steep—a mountain of young players, draft picks and pick swaps—the Los Angeles Lakers needed to force open their championship window while LeBron James was (somehow) still in his prime, and this deal got it done.

Pelinka's moves on the margins were a mixed bag, but there have been more hits than misses. Danny Green has fit like a glove alongside L.A.'s stars. JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard have combined to form a formidable force at the 5. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Alex Caruso and Avery Bradley have all had their moments. And even if the DeMarcus Cousins deal didn't work out, it was worth the risk for the paltry amount of money.

Sean Marks

In this player-driven league, it's never clear how much heavy lifting executives did to bring All-Star combos together. Even Sean Marks has downplayed his role in the additions of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan. But it still required foresight on Marks' part, both to create an attractive environment and to keep the Brooklyn Nets' finances flexible enough to make major purchases.

Marks' argument would be stronger if Durant and Irving could have hit the hardwood together in 2019-20, but given their collective talent, it isn't hard to imagine how potent they'll be. There's also the unknown of how Brooklyn will handle its youngsters (perhaps packaging them for a third star), but Marks again gets credit for having players that other clubs covet.