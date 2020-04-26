Ex-Arizona QB Khalil Tate, Eagles Agree to UDFA Contract

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 26, 2020

EUGENE, OREGON - NOVEMBER 16: Khalil Tate #14 of the Arizona Wildcats warms up prior to taking on the Oregon Ducks during their game at Autzen Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles have signed former University of Arizona quarterback and undrafted free agent Khalil Tate.

Zack Rosenblatt of the Newark Star-Ledger reported the news on Sunday:

Tate confirmed the move shortly afterward:

Tate played at Arizona from 2016 through last season. His dual-threat abilities shined the most as a sophomore in 2017 with 1,591 yards, 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions on a career-best 62 percent completion alongside 1,411 yards and 12 touchdowns on 153 rushing attempts. The 21-year-old enjoyed his best campaign as a passer in 2018, throwing for 2,530 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight picks.

Last season, Tate threw for 1,954 yards, 14 touchdowns and 11 picks while rushing for 413 yards and three touchdowns for the 4-8 Wildcats.

Tate will have to fight for his spot on the Eagles' depth chart.

Philly used a second-round pick on 2019 Heisman Trophy runner-up Jalen Hurts, and the team reportedly intends to use the former Oklahoma Sooner in a two-quarterback set with starter Carson Wentz:

Video Play Button

However, there's an argument that Tate could be used in the same role:

The Eagles are carrying five quarterbacks, including Nate Sudfeld and Kyle Lauletta. 

Related

    Ex-Arizona QB Khalil Tate Agrees to Contract w/ Eagles as UDFA

    Philadelphia Eagles logo
    Philadelphia Eagles

    Ex-Arizona QB Khalil Tate Agrees to Contract w/ Eagles as UDFA

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    2020 Draft Most-Watched Ever

    NFL Draft crushes previous high with 55M total viewers over three-day event

    Philadelphia Eagles logo
    Philadelphia Eagles

    2020 Draft Most-Watched Ever

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Jay Cutler, Kristin Cavallari Getting Divorce

    Former Bears QB and reality TV star had been together 10 years

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jay Cutler, Kristin Cavallari Getting Divorce

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Jacob Eason Isn't Just a Project for Colts

    Why the 2020 fourth-round pick could be Indy's future franchise QB 📲

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jacob Eason Isn't Just a Project for Colts

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report