Tulane's Teshaun Hightower Arrested, Charged with Murder of Devante Anthony Long

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 26, 2020

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 20: Teshaun Hightower #5 of the Tulane Green Wave dribbles up court during a first round DC Holiday Fest college basketball game against the Akron Zips at the Entertainment & Sports Arena on December 20, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)
Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Tulane guard Teshaun Hightower has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, battery and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, according to Rob Dauster of NBC Sports. 

Per that report, Hightower is one of five people to have been arrested for the April 8 shooting of Devante Anthony Long, who died at the hospital of his gunshot wounds. Six people in total are wanted in connection to the shooting. 

The other suspects identified by authorities in the Stockbridge, Georgia, homicide are Tyreek Farmer, Tobias Gresham, Antoine Gresham, Jeffrey Hightower and Kelvonie Burney.

Per Dauster, Hightower is being held without bail and was due in court Sunday.

Hightower began his college career at Georgia, spending two seasons with the Bulldogs, before transferring to Tulane. He averaged 15.9 points and 4.6 rebounds per game in the 2019-20 season for the Green Wave.

He announced April 18 that he was entering the 2020 NBA draft. He had not hired an agent, according to Brandon Sudge of Macon.com.

