Alex Bowman Holds On for Win in eNASCAR iRacing Invitational Win at Talladega

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Alex Bowman secured a narrow victory in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series event at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday.

Bowman held off Corey LaJoie and Ryan Preece in overtime. First and second were separated by 0.037 seconds, while 0.001 second was the difference between LaJoie and Preece.

In addition to needing a strong restart to retain his hold on first place, Bowman had to keep a keen eye on his fuel gauge:

Another overtime period very well could've spoiled his chances to win.

Fans have come to expect the "big one" at Talladega every year because of the track's tendency of grouping multiple cars into tight spaces. That wreck arrived on the 11th lap after Ty Dillon made contact with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. to trigger a series of unfortunate events.

Nobody came out worse than Jeff Gordon:

The No. 24 car became well acquainted with the catchfence:

Clint Bowyer had a day to forget as well after he misjudged the temperature on his car. He was in first place when the engine overheated. Gordon could hardly hide his enjoyment:

Bowyer then found a way to crash into teammate Aric Almirola while the race was under caution:

Bowyer and Gordon will hope their luck turns around when the Pro Invitational Series heads to Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware, for the next race.