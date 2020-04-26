Alex Bowman Holds On for Win in eNASCAR iRacing Invitational Win at Talladega

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 26, 2020

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA - APRIL 19: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (Editors note: This image was computer generated in-game) Alex Bowman, driver of the #88 Chevy Goods Chevrolet, races during the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series Toyota Owners 150at Richmond Raceway on April 19, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Alex Bowman secured a narrow victory in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series event at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday.

Bowman held off Corey LaJoie and Ryan Preece in overtime. First and second were separated by 0.037 seconds, while 0.001 second was the difference between LaJoie and Preece.

In addition to needing a strong restart to retain his hold on first place, Bowman had to keep a keen eye on his fuel gauge:

Another overtime period very well could've spoiled his chances to win.

Fans have come to expect the "big one" at Talladega every year because of the track's tendency of grouping multiple cars into tight spaces. That wreck arrived on the 11th lap after Ty Dillon made contact with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. to trigger a series of unfortunate events.

Nobody came out worse than Jeff Gordon:

Video Play Button

The No. 24 car became well acquainted with the catchfence:

Clint Bowyer had a day to forget as well after he misjudged the temperature on his car. He was in first place when the engine overheated. Gordon could hardly hide his enjoyment:

Bowyer then found a way to crash into teammate Aric Almirola while the race was under caution:

Bowyer and Gordon will hope their luck turns around when the Pro Invitational Series heads to Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware, for the next race.

Related

    Biggest Steals, Reaches and Surprises

    ▪️ Steal: expected to go earlier, provides great value. ▪️ Reach: not expected to go as early, could be a questionable fit. ▪️ Surprise: an unexpected development.

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Biggest Steals, Reaches and Surprises

    Alex Ballentine
    via Bleacher Report

    Reviewing the Best Picks of This Year's Draft

    Not all of them came in the first round 👀

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Reviewing the Best Picks of This Year's Draft

    Marcus Mosher
    via Bleacher Report

    Grades for Every Day 3 Pick 🔠

    @MikeTanier gives a letter grade for every pick from Rounds 4-7. Tap to see how your team did ➡️

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Grades for Every Day 3 Pick 🔠

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Draft Day 3 Results

    Tap in for every pick from Rounds 4-7

    Featured logo
    Featured

    NFL Draft Day 3 Results

    Bleacherreport
    via Bleacherreport