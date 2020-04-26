Eagles' Malik Jackson Donates $100k to Families in Philadelphia Amid Coronavirus

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 26, 2020

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Malik Jackson during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Philadelphia, Friday, July 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Malik Jackson wanted to give back during the coronavirus pandemic and did so by donating $100,000 to families in Philadelphia, per TMZ Sports.

"I woke up one morning and realized, I said I wasn't doing enough," Jackson said. "I actually watched a '60 Minutes' special and realized I wasn't doing enough."

From TMZ: "[Jackson] quickly found an organization in Philly he wanted to give back to ... Fred's Footsteps. The organization assists families in the region with sick, disabled or injured children."

Jackson also helped support hospital workers at USC Hospital in Los Angeles with meals.

"We all have to kind of look at our inner goodness and just give back, especially when we can," he said.

The 30-year-old is going into his second year with the Eagles after a Lisfranc injury limited him to one game in 2019.

