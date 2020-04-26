Redskins' Chase Young Reportedly Files Trademark for 'Terrorize the Moment'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 26, 2020

FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2020, file photo, Ohio State defensive lineman Chase Young watches a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. Young is a likely first round pick in the NFL Draft Thursday, April 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

New Washington defensive end Chase Young isn't waiting long to create his brand.

TMZ Sports reported Young filed a trademark in February for the phrase "Terrorize the Moment." It's unclear how Young plans to use the phrase, though it's likely it'll somehow be related to branding merchandise.

Young already has a Beats By Dre commercial that was released just ahead of the NFL draft, perhaps signaling a future endorsement. 

The Ohio State product is represented by Klutch Sports, which is run by agent Rich Paul, the longtime friend of LeBron James. If anyone knows how to brand an athlete, it's Paul, who helped spearhead James' "More Than an Athlete" campaign and furnished brand deals for several other clients.

As for what "Terrorize the Moment" means, it's likely related to that two-second window between the snap of the ball and Young pulverizing an opposing quarterback.

Fans of puns may have preferred Chase the Moment, but "Terrorize" is a much better descriptor of the emotion Young elicits. 

Video Play Button

Related

    Late-Round Picks Who Could Become Pro Bowlers 👀

    They don't always break out immediately, but several Day 3 prospects will make a Pro Bowl or two.

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Late-Round Picks Who Could Become Pro Bowlers 👀

    Marcus Mosher
    via Bleacher Report

    Immediate Draft Do-Overs We Would Love to See

    ...because sometimes the chaos of the three-day event leads to rash choices 🤦‍♂️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Immediate Draft Do-Overs We Would Love to See

    Martin Fenn
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest Steals, Reaches and Surprises

    ▪️ Steal: expected to go earlier, provides great value. ▪️ Reach: not expected to go as early, could be a questionable fit. ▪️ Surprise: an unexpected development.

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Biggest Steals, Reaches and Surprises

    Alex Ballentine
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Jameis, Saints Finalizing Deal

    Winston and New Orleans have been discussing a 1-year deal that 'looks close to being a reality'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Jameis, Saints Finalizing Deal

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report