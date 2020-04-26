Redskins' Chase Young Reportedly Files Trademark for 'Terrorize the Moment'

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

New Washington defensive end Chase Young isn't waiting long to create his brand.

TMZ Sports reported Young filed a trademark in February for the phrase "Terrorize the Moment." It's unclear how Young plans to use the phrase, though it's likely it'll somehow be related to branding merchandise.

Young already has a Beats By Dre commercial that was released just ahead of the NFL draft, perhaps signaling a future endorsement.

The Ohio State product is represented by Klutch Sports, which is run by agent Rich Paul, the longtime friend of LeBron James. If anyone knows how to brand an athlete, it's Paul, who helped spearhead James' "More Than an Athlete" campaign and furnished brand deals for several other clients.

As for what "Terrorize the Moment" means, it's likely related to that two-second window between the snap of the ball and Young pulverizing an opposing quarterback.

Fans of puns may have preferred Chase the Moment, but "Terrorize" is a much better descriptor of the emotion Young elicits.