Alex Rodriguez: 'It Was Remarkable' That Michael Jordan Played Double-A Baseball

Some consider Michael Jordan's baseball career a failure, but Alex Rodriguez was impressed by what the Chicago Bulls legend accomplished on the diamond.

"I thought that what he tried to do in baseball is one of the greatest accomplishments in his career," Rodriguez told Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated.

After his shocking retirement from basketball in 1993, Jordan jumped right to Double-A with the Birmingham Barons. He produced a .202 batting average with three home runs and 30 stolen bases in 127 games.

As Rodriguez explained, this was a much tougher feat than some realize:

"He's getting on a bus and playing Double-A. That’s one of the hardest leagues to play in because that’s where all the great pitching goes, the fire ballers throwing north of 95 miles an hour. The weather was north of 95 degrees, and you’re on buses, not on planes.

"Unfortunately, the benchmark as a great, Hall-of-Fame hitter is .300. Because you’re Michael Jordan, you’re going to be judged on a completely unfair barometer. For him to have a hitting streak, to hit north of .200, and to steal so many bases, I just thought it was remarkable."

Jordan had a 13-game hitting streak during the first month of his baseball career.

