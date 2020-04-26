Pro Bull Riding Event to Take Place in Oklahoma Without Fans amid COVID-19

Colin E. Braley/Associated Press

The Professional Bull Riders returned to action Saturday for an event in Oklahoma, which took place without fans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

PBR said the event followed "strict health protocols" for the 41 bull riders and bulls along with the arena employees who worked the event.

Rider Taylor Toves walked away with the highest score of 89.5, besting Ezekiel Mitchell by 0.5 points, in Round 1 of the two-day event. The event was originally scheduled for Las Vegas and is known as the PBR Las Vegas Invitational.

PBR moved the rodeo to Oklahoma because the state's COVID-19 orders are less stringent than Nevada, and the state approved the event. PBR CEO Sean Gleason said the organization has taken precautions to ensure the safety of all participating parties, including taking the temperature and screening every person who enters the arena.

"Our team has done an absolutely phenomenal job of leaving no stone unturned,” Gleason said, per

Erin Beu of KOCO 5.

Round 2 and the championship of the Las Vegas Invitational will be held Sunday.