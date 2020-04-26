Virtual Kentucky Derby to Feature 13 Past Winners; Donate $2M to COVID-19 Relief

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 26, 2020

Flavien Prat rides Country House to the finish line during the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. Country House was declared the winner after Maximum Security was disqualified following a review by race stewards. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The 2020 Kentucky Derby won't be run until at least September—if it's run at all—but the horse-racing world will get an opportunity to celebrate the first Saturday in May.

Churchill Downs announced plans Thursday to host an at-home Kentucky Derby celebration May 2, which will culminate in a virtual Run for the Roses between the 13 past Triple Crown winners. NBC will broadcast classic races from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET before the virtual race, which will use data algorithms and handicapping information to help determine the result.

"For many fans around the country, the first Saturday in May has become a part of their family’s yearly traditions," said Kevin Flanery, President of Churchill Downs Racetrack.

"While we eagerly look forward to the 146th Kentucky Derby this year on the first Saturday in September, we will celebrate the annual excitement of our traditional date with our fans and community by offering ways for us to join together for a great cause. Our fans will be captivated by the realistic view of the virtual race and we can debate, as we do each year, our favorite to win."

The event will coincide with an attempt to raise a $2 million donation to COVID-19 relief. Beginning April 30, fans will be able to log onto the Kentucky Derby website and pick their favorite to win the race. Fans can also use the website to donate to the relief fund, with Churchill Downs pledging to match up to $1 million. 

Churchill Downs postponed the 2020 Kentucky Derby until Sept. 5 due to the global pandemic. It's unclear if people will be allowed to congregate in large crowds by September, so it's possible (if not likely) the race will be run without fans for the first time. 

