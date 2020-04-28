How Jameis Winston to Saints Impacts Cam Newton in 2020 NFL Free Agency

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

One high-profile free-agent quarterback is now off the board with Jameis Winston heading to the New Orleans Saints, which leaves Cam Newton as the top option available at the position.

New Orleans announced Tuesday it agreed to terms with Winston on a one-year deal, though financial terms were not disclosed. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network previously noted the quarterback "turned down a more lucrative offer elsewhere."

The Winston deal comes just days after Taysom Hill agreed to a reported two-year, $21 million extension of his own with the Saints.

Although Newton likely wouldn't have gone to New Orleans to wait behind Drew Brees, the Winston signing indicates some teams still have interest in adding a starting-level quarterback as an insurance policy. It also takes away one more option for teams hoping to find an impact player following the 2020 NFL draft.

One team that suspiciously didn't take a quarterback in the draft was the New England Patriots.

After losing Tom Brady in free agency, it appears New England is willing to move forward with 2019 fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham and veteran journeyman Brian Hoyer as its go-to options at quarterback. However, head coach Bill Belichick didn't indicate this is Stidham's job to lose after the draft.

"I like both those players," Belichick said," per Paul Perillo of the team's official site. "We've had Brian a couple times. I think he certainly gives us a very solid level of play. We have a lot of confidence in him. And Jarrett had a good year last year. He improved a lot. We'll see where that takes him. Yeah, I have confidence in both players."

Perillo argued the Patriots "really weren't in a position to take anyone that could step in and play quickly," as the top three options (Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert) came off the board within the top six picks.

That could leave an opening for a veteran like Newton to step in and once again turn New England into a contender. With the improvements the Patriots made on defense through the draft, they can still be an elite squad with a passable quarterback.

Meanwhile, Newton could have several other opportunities around the league if he's willing to start the year on the bench. Multiple NFL teams have quarterbacks penciled in as Week 1 starters, but some poor play could lead to a quick leash and a Ryan Tannehill-esque takeover.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are moving forward with Gardner Minshew II, but the former sixth-round pick is still relatively unproven. And don't count out the Washington Redskins and a reunion with head coach Ron Rivera if they aren't sold on 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins.

Otherwise, Newton might just wait for an injury to create an opening somewhere around the league.