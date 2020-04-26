NBA Draft 2020: Predictions for Jahmi'us Ramsey, Best Sleeper Prospects

Brad Tollefson/Associated Press

Texas Tech's Jahmi'us Ramsey became the latest college underclassman to declare for the 2020 NBA draft Saturday.

Ramsey is not expected to land in the lottery like other one-and-done players, but he could end up as one of the final few picks of the first round. That can also be applied to Washington center Isaiah Stewart, who could be a nice complement to frontcourt players on playoff rosters.

Stewart is one of a few Pac-12 prospects flying under the radar who could land anywhere from the late first round to early second round.

Predictions for Best Sleeper Prospects

Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Ramsey averaged 15 points per game while shooting 44.2 percent from the field in his lone season at Texas Tech.

His play peaked in the middle of Big 12 play, as he put up at least 13 points during an eight-game run that started with back-to-back 20-point performances against Kansas and West Virginia.

Ramsey's scoring ability should make him an intriguing prospect for teams in the bottom portion of the first round. Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman has Ramsey landing at No. 29 in his latest mock draft. That position currently belongs to the Los Angeles Lakers, who would welcome his scoring ability at a cheap cost since they have to work on signing Anthony Davis to a larger deal.

The guard displayed a willingness to shoot three-pointers, and he did so on an efficient basis at 42.6 percent on an average of 5.5 attempts per game. His free-throw percentage of 64.1 stands out as a negative, as does his 2.2 assists per contest, but those skills can be worked on at the next level.

He is far from the completed project, but he should interest franchises from pick Nos. 21-30 because of his shooting ability.

Prediction: No. 29 overall.

Tyrell Terry, PG, Stanford

Young Kwak/Associated Press

Tyrell Terry fits into a similar mold as Ramsey as a consistent scorer from the collegiate ranks who needs more polish to parts of his game.

Terry did not receive much national attention because Stanford was a middle-tier Pac-12 team, but he stood out to those who watched the conference more closely. He averaged 14.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game and shot 44.1 percent from the field.

ESPN's Jonathan Givony lists Terry as the No. 21 point guard prospect in the 2020 draft class, which likely means he is a second-round pick. However, there is a small chance his playmaking ability catches a few teams' eyes late in the first round.

Because Stanford was not a constant fixture in the Top 25 and the quality of the Pac-12 was down, Terry could benefit from the normal pre-draft process if it occurs. In that situation, he could put his scoring prowess on display against some of the best guard prospects in the draft to boost his stock.

Prediction: No. 35 overall.

Isaiah Stewart, C, Washington

John Locher/Associated Press

Stewart's physical ability down low stood out every time Washington played.

The center's consistency in the paint was one of the few positives for a Huskies team that sat in the conference basement for most of Pac-12 play. Stewart averaged 17 points and 8.8 rebounds per game, and he finished his freshman campaign with 29 points in the Pac-12 tournament against Arizona.

Wasserman has the New York native going 25th to the Oklahoma City Thunder in his latest projection. But Stewart could land a few spots higher depending on the demand for big men.

He does not offer much in terms of a three-point shot, as he averaged 0.6 shots per game from beyond the arc and went 25 percent from deep, but he excels at bruising in the paint.

Stewart's ability to use his frame and create shots close to the basket will force teams like the Thunder, Boston Celtics and others to take a more detailed look at him in the final third of the first round.

Prediction: No. 26 overall.

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.