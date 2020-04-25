Daniel Mycroft Advances to Madden 20 Bowl with Win in Last Chance Qualifier

Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed and Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry compete in the finals of EA SPORTS Madden Bowl XXII, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2016, in San Francisco. (Donald Traill/AP Images for EA SPORTS)
Donald Traill/Associated Press

Daniel Mycroft (Dcroft) is going to the Madden 20 Bowl thanks to winning the XBox One Grand Finals in the last chance qualifier bracket Saturday.

Playing as the Seattle Seahawks, Mycroft ended Jacob Wallack (JWall) and the Detroit Lions' run in the tournament with a 7-0 victory in the final.

The only score of the game came on the first play of the second quarter to cap off an 11-play, 76-yard drive that took five minutes off the clock. Both defenses held firm the rest of the way, highlighted by Dcroft recovering a forced fumble with just over one minute remaining to seal the victory.

Wallack's best chance to get on the board came late in the second quarter when he got near the red zone, but a bad pass thrown into triple-coverage was intercepted to keep the score 7-0.

Mycroft only had to play one game during Saturday's portion of the competition.

On the other end of the spectrum, Wallack was in action earlier in the day and had to go up against Jacob Worthington (Fancy) in the finals of the loser's portion of the bracket. His Lions scored a narrow 14-7 victory over Worthington's Dallas Cowboys.

Worthington was impressive in his opening match with a dominant 24-6 win over Justin Emanuel and the New England Patriots.

With things settled in the XBox One side of the bracket, Mycroft will await the winner of the PlayStation bracket Sunday.

Yardstick (Kansas City Chiefs) and Pavan (Raiders) will be in the opening match, with the winner automatically advancing to the PS4 final against Golden (Philadelphia Eagles) because Radiant was forced to withdraw from the final of the losing bracket.

The PS4 final four and seeding match will begin at 2:15 p.m. ET Sunday.

