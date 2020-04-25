Russell Wilson, Ciara Fans Bids $240K on Double Date in All In Challenge Auction

Joy Asico/Associated Press

An auction for a double date with Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Ciara and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has netted $240,000 to charities in support of COVID-19 relief as part of the All In Challenge.

TMZ Sports reported the news on Saturday regarding the All In Challenge, which has netted over $19.5 million for Meals on Wheels, Feeding America, No Kid Hungry, America's Food Fund and World Central Kitchen as of Saturday evening.

Per TMZ Sports, the high bid was $32,000 on Friday morning, but the price soon skyrocketed well into the six figures for the double date.

Fanatics executive chairman Michael Rubin, who is also a co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, came up with the idea.

The auction has brought forth items and experiences from athletes and celebrities, including one from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady with a $775,000 high bid. That one involves receiving Brady's game-worn jersey and cleats from his first regular-season home game in addition to a choice between a private workout or a postgame dinner afterward.

Current and former NFL quarterbacks have been raking in the charity cash through the All In Challenge. Of note, golf and dinner with ex-NFL signal-caller Peyton Manning has elicited a $525,000 bid.

Brother and ex-NFL quarterback Eli Manning has also put his Corvette, which he won after being named the Super Bowl XLVI MVP, up for auction. That has earned a $130,000 bid thus far.