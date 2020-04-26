Michael Jordan 'The Last Dance': TV Schedule, Live Stream, Preview for April 26

Thibault Camus)/Associated Press

Viewers will be glued to their television sets again Sunday night for the next installments of The Last Dance on ESPN.

Last week's premiere episodes were a ratings goldmine for the network, with an estimated 6.1 million viewers tuning in to go behind the scenes of Michael Jordan's final season with the Chicago Bulls.

The first two hours were centered around Jordan's life and development into the biggest star in sports, as well as Scottie Pippen's fractured relationship with the Bulls during the 1997-98 season, which included him requesting a trade and delaying offseason surgery because he didn't want to spoil his summer.

'The Last Dance' Viewing Schedule

Date: Sunday, April 26

Start Time: 9 p.m. ET

Network: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN

Preview

The focus of Sunday's episodes will be Dennis Rodman and Phil Jackson.

Per NBC Sports Chicago's K.C. Johnson, the Rodman-centered hour (Episode 3) will detail his unique, eccentric personality and increased importance to the Bulls in the 1997-98 season because of Pippen's absence.

Johnson noted that Jordan detailed a story about Rodman visiting his hotel room to offer an apology—without ever actually saying sorry—following a game early in the season in which he was ejected.

"And from that point on, Dennis was straight as an arrow," Jordan says of the incident. "And we started to win."

The first two episodes made a point to note Chicago's slow start during the final season, due in part to Pippen's absence.

The Bulls were 8-7 through their first 15 games and things didn't get back on track until Dec. 13, which was the start of an eight-game winning streak. They never lost more than two straight games for the rest of the year in the regular season or playoffs.

Jackson's role on the team was briefly touched on, specifically general manager Jerry Krause telling him he didn't care if the Bulls went "82-0—you're f--king done" ahead of the 1997-98 season.

Johnson noted the Jackson-focused episode dives into his unique teaching methods, his embrace of Native American culture in childhood and his relationship with Rodman.