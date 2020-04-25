Ravens' Marquise Brown Advances to ESPN Madden NFL 20 Tournament Title Game

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Marquise Brown had his biggest test of the Madden NFL 20 Celebrity Tournament on Saturday, but the overwhelming favorite still turned in a dominant performance.

Hollywood and his Ravens continued their offensive onslaught in the tournament with a 59-35 win over UFC's Chris Weidman, who was using the Kansas City Chiefs.

The matchup was one of the more talkative of the event, with Weidman calling out Brown for his offensive strategy—calling him a glitcher on several occasions. The Baltimore wide receiver heavily utilizes the Wildcat formation and consistently runs with quarterback Lamar Jackson, giving him a huge competitive advantage.

Weidman, meanwhile, attempted to keep things close with an aerial attack led by Patrick Mahomes, scoring the most points among any of Brown's opponents. But it was to no avail. Brown has dominated the competition in running through his side of the bracket on his way to reaching the tournament final.

Hollywood's confidence was so great that he even punted the ball back to Weidman after a fluke interception in the first half. Weidman paused the game and implored Brown to punt him the ball back due to the "glitch," and the Ravens' first-round draft pick last year obliged and still nearly dropped 60 points.