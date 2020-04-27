WWE Raw: Predicting Red-Brand Matches That'll Be Added to Money in the Bank PPV

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Despite the fact that the coronavirus pandemic forced WWE to move the 2020 Money in the Bank pay-per-view from Baltimore, the company is moving forward with the event with no fans in attendance just as it did with WrestleMania 36.

The card for the May 10 show is coming into focus with two Money in the Bank ladder matches and bouts for the WWE, universal and SmackDown women's championships. There is still plenty of room for more contests to be added, though.

While there is no indication that Becky Lynch will defend the Raw Women's Championship at MITB, there are several other key Superstars on the red brand who have a chance to compete at the PPV.

Here are three matches that could be booked for Money in the Bank coming out of Monday's episode of Raw.

Street Profits vs. Viking Raiders

One potential Money in the Bank match that has been teased in recent weeks is a Raw Tag Team Championship bout pitting The Street Profits against The Viking Raiders.

The Street Profits successfully defended their titles against Angel Garza and Austin Theory at WrestleMania 36, as well as on the ensuing episode of Raw. The Viking Raiders were not part of The Show of Shows, but they have since returned with a purpose, beating Ricochet and Cedric Alexander recently on Raw.

With Erik and Ivar clearly targeting the titles, Bianca Belair mentioned to The Street Profits that they need to be focused since they have never beaten the Raiders before.

Raw's tag team division is rounding into form, but there is little doubt the Street Profits and Viking Raiders are the two most accomplished and successful teams. While Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins are the champions, Erik and Ivar are former champs who would love to get their titles back.

Both The Street Profits and The Vikings Raiders are babyface teams, so perhaps the door is open for Erik and Ivar to turn heel either before the pay-per-view or during it.

Regardless of what WWE decides to do on that front, The Street Profits vs. The Viking Raiders has a chance to be a great, under-the-radar match since both teams are uber talented and have chemistry dating back to NXT.

Due to the combination of The Street Profits' excitement and The Viking Raiders' pure power and devastation, they could be strong candidates to open the show if the match between them is booked.

Angel Garza and Austin Theory vs. Ricochet and Cedric Alexander

The Street Profits vs. The Vikings Raiders may be the only obvious match from the Raw side that should be added to Money in the Bank, but there are some other possibilities as well.

Zelina Vega's stable of Garza, Theory and Andrade has been a huge part of the red brand on a weekly basis since WrestleMania. Given how much television time they have gotten, it stands to reason that they will be part of Money in the Bank in some capacity.

Since there is no clear opponent to challenge for Andrade's United States Championship, a tag team match pitting Garza and Theory against Ricochet and Cedric Alexander is a possibility to help establish No. 1 contenders for the Raw tag team titles.

Garza and Andrade beat Ricochet and Alexander before WrestleMania, but Ricochet and Alexander weren't yet a full-time team at that point. They are now, so a match between the two teams at MITB would be of much greater importance.

Ricochet and Alexander are two supremely talented singles stars who got lost in the shuffle leading up to WrestleMania, but getting put in a tag team has given them new life and a chance to make a big splash on Raw.

There figures to be at least one pre-show match prior to Money in the Bank, and this is a good candidate since it would involve four young, talented performers with plenty to prove.

If Garza, Theory, Ricochet and Alexander are given a chance to set the tone, they will be up to the challenge.

Bianca Belair vs. Ruby Riott

Lynch may not have a contest at Money in the Bank and many of Raw's top female Superstars will be in the Money in the Bank ladder match, but there is still room for another women's bout.

Belair made her main roster debut at WrestleMania when she saved The Street Profits from a post-match attack, and she has been on the right end of some dominant victories on Raw ever since. In terms of singles matches, she has already beaten both Vega and Santana Garrett.

Giving Belair a match at Money in the Bank would be an ideal way to get her additional exposure and fill some time on the pay-per-view without having to commit much more than five minutes or so to the match.

WWE could simply give her a match against an enhancement talent and allow her to dominate, but if the goal is to put her in a competitive match, Ruby Riott stands out as an ideal opponent.

Riott is a clear heel and one of the best all-around female performers WWE has to offer. She had a great match against Asuka a couple of weeks ago and made Liv Morgan look good on last week's Raw.

She could do something similar for Belair, which would help further establish The EST as the next big thing in WWE's women's division.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).