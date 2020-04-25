Patrick Mahomes Contract Talks to Ramp Up After NFL Draft, Says Chiefs Chairman

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

As the Kansas City Chiefs wrap up the 2020 NFL draft Saturday, the reigning Super Bowl champions will turn their attention toward Patrick Mahomes.

Per Fox 4's Harold R. Kuntz, Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt said contract talks with Mahomes will "ramp up" following the draft.

Mahomes' contract has been a heavy topic of discussion since the Super Bowl ended. He's still got one more guaranteed year on his rookie deal, plus the fifth-year option that Kansas City has to pick up by May 4.

The Chiefs have been shifting their timeline about working on a new deal for Mahomes. Hunt told reporters prior to the Super Bowl that the "right time" to re-sign the 2018 NFL MVP will be "sometime in the next 12 to 15 months."

Whenever Kansas City begins negotiations with Mahomes, it's widely believed the 24-year-old will sign a record-breaking contract at some point.

Per Dave Skretta of the Associated Press, multiple former agents and general managers suggest Mahomes' extension could approach $200 million over five years.

Per Over the Cap, Russell Wilson currently has the highest average annual salary among NFL quarterbacks at $35 million per season.

Since taking over as the Chiefs' starting quarterback in 2018, Mahomes has thrown for 9,128 yards and 76 touchdowns with a 66.0 completion percentage. He has led the team to a 23-7 record, two AFC West titles and a Super Bowl victory in February.