Colts Trade Rumors: Jacoby Brissett Not on Block Despite Drafting Jacob Eason

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 25, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 22: Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Indianapolis Colts warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts have reshaped their quarterback depth chart this offseason, but Jacoby Brissett reportedly isn't being shopped by the team. 

Per The Athletic's Zak Keefer, the Colts aren't attempting to trade Brissett "at the moment" after they selected Jacob Eason in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft. 

Brissett served as Indianapolis' starting quarterback last season in the wake of Andrew Luck's abrupt retirement in August. Despite some promising moments early in the year, his struggles down the stretch prompted general manager Chris Ballard to pursue alternatives. 

When Philip Rivers signed a one-year deal with the Colts in March, Brissett was moved back into his role as a backup. 

Ballard has sounded lukewarm on the possibility of dealing Brissett. The Athletic's Stephen Holder reported after the Rivers signing in March that the team is "not opposed to keeping" Brissett on the roster in 2020. 

Eason had an impressive 2019 at Washington after transferring from Georgia. The 22-year-old threw for 3,132 yards and 23 touchdowns with a 64.2 completion percentage for the Huskies. 

Brissett has a salary-cap hit of $21.375 million in 2020, per Spotrac. He led the Colts to a 7-8 record in 15 starts and threw for 2,942 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions last season.  

